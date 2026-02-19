Outrageous: The Wokesters Have Finally Come for Carrie Underwood - Superstar Country Singer Attacked Multiple Times

Imagine living the life of a woke liberal. Think of the misery and hatred, not to mention sanctimoniousness, in which you would have to wallow.

Indeed, nothing but the obligation to defeat them could make us wish to inhabit their minds even for a moment.

For instance, Monday on the social media platform X, country music superstar and “American Idol” co-host Carrie Underwood revealed that the woke nincompoops in the show’s Hollywood audience regularly boo her on account of what they perceive as her support for President Donald Trump.

“Spoiler alert…I get booed A LOT from our Hollywood Week audience. @AmericanIdol,” Underwood wrote.

Spoiler alert…I get booed A LOT from our Hollywood Week audience. 😳 @AmericanIdol — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 17, 2026

Recall that Underwood committed the unpardonable sin of performing “America the Beautiful” at Trump’s January 2025 inauguration. She even pulled off an incredible a cappella rendition when a technical glitch prevented the music from playing.

Aside from that, Underwood has hardly aligned herself with the president in the way that, say, rapper/rocker Kid Rock has.

But that makes no difference to the hate-filled woke mind. She sang at the inauguration, so now she deserves punishment. All must toe the woke-Marxist party line.

“Carrie Underwood is SHOCKED she’s getting booed?! SHOCKED?! You sang at a MAGA inauguration for a twice-impeached FELON and you’re SURPRISED that normal people with functioning moral compasses are expressing their DISPLEASURE?! What did you THINK was going to happen?!” one X user wrote.

The author of that lovely post, self-proclaimed possessor of a “functioning moral compass,” goes by the name “AsthmaticEnemyofGod.”

Carrie Underwood is SHOCKED she’s getting booed?! 🤬 SHOCKED?! You sang at a MAGA inauguration for a twice-impeached FELON and you’re SURPRISED that normal people with functioning moral compasses are expressing their DISPLEASURE?! What did you THINK was going to happen?! 🎤❌ 💙 pic.twitter.com/mjJoJVopQI — AsthmaticEnemyOfGod (@jamiege24926384) February 17, 2026

Others demanded louder boos for the “MAGA lunatic” and even called for her removal from the show.

MAGA lunatic Carrie Underwood is upset that she is getting booed on American Idol. Well in that case I hope the boos are louder and much more frequent. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 19, 2026

Carrie Underwood deserves being booed. On American Idol she has talked about being a great mom and God yet she supports PedoTrump, the EpsteinTrump administration, brutality of ICE and PedoTrump’s corruption. She needs to be removed from America Idol. — Blondina Winter (@blondina_winter) February 17, 2026

Of course, just as one feels oneself falling into the online woke abyss, sensible people appear, and sanity prevails.

“Better to be booed by the wrong kind of people and cheered by the right kind of people than the other way around. Your enemies may despise you but it is your friends who define you. Beat the cowardly boo birds w/confident boldness,” one X user wrote.

Better to be booed by the wrong kind of people and cheered by the right kind of people than the other way around. Your enemies may despise you but it is your friends who define you. Beat the cowardly boo birds w/confident boldness. https://t.co/wMSIdkEFbT — Dr. James Merritt (@drjamesmerritt) February 19, 2026

Indeed, seek the approval of those who strive for love and humility. After all, do you really want to find yourself on the same side as the “AsthmaticEnemyofGod”?

As fellow country star John Rich noted, Underwood should wear Hollywood’s disapproval as a badge of honor.

Good! The last thing you want is Hollywood thinking well of you. — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 17, 2026

In sum, imagine sitting in a Hollywood theater, looking around, and seeing only people who think as you do. Imagine looking to the stage and seeing a still-young wife and mother who largely keeps her political opinions to herself but — in a moment of shame for which she has shown no repentance — once dared to sing at the inauguration of a president you hate.

Then, imagine feeling the need to ostracize her by booing. And imagine thinking yourself a good person for having done so.

That is the pathology of wokeness. Better to observe and avoid it than to ever really understand it.

