Parler Share
News

Pack of Coyotes Close in on Defenseless Livestock, Then a Lone Guardian Dog Appears

 By Bryan Chai  December 4, 2022 at 4:05pm
Parler Share

As any dog lover can tell you, the animal’s ferocious loyalty is one of its most endearing traits.

That loyalty, clearly, doesn’t just apply to humans, though. It also applies to a dog’s wards — which in this particular story is a  pack of sheep.

Casper, a livestock guardian dog in Decatur, Georgia, fought off 11 coyotes (killing eight of them!) as he protected his sheep at home, according to WXIA-TV. The incident itself happened a month ago, but Casper’s current status wasn’t divulged until recently.

You can see WXIA-TV’s segment on the heroic Casper below:



Trending:
Woke Disney Employees Get a Rude Awakening When New CEO Tells Them Where He's Steering the Ship

Casper, a Great Pyrenees, obviously didn’t leave that encounter unscathed.

But the craziest part of this ordeal, aside from — spoiler alert — the fact that Casper survived, is that he actually took a page from another famous Casper and disappeared like a ghost for two whole days.

After the initial incident and disappearance, Casper somehow found his way home again (this is beginning to sound like a movie), much to his owner’s shock.

Do you own a dog?

“He looked like death, I mean he looked terrible,” owner John Wierwille told WXIA. “He came back home and he just kind of looked at me like, ‘boss stop looking at how bad I look, just take care of me.'”

The “just take care of me” line seems particularly relevant when you hear about the exact nature of the injuries he sustained.

WARNING: The veterinary staff’s comments contain graphic descriptions which some may find disturbing.

Casper, just 20 months old, lost his tail in the attack. But perhaps the most gruesome injury described involved his skin — or the lack thereof.

“It was a big flesh wound, like it was gone, skin’s gone,” Maisie Hale, a clinic supervisor, told WXIA. “Looked like maybe a coyote grabbed hold of the skin and just peeled it right off. Then I saw his neck wound and it was the same thing, flesh taken off … I was like, ‘what am I gonna do?'”

Hale is a part of LifeLine Animal Project, a nonprofit organization whose mission “is to end the euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals” in Atlanta, and helped spearhead Casper’s recovery.

Related:
House Minority Leader Vows to Upend US Military Service Requirement Over 1 Year After It's Implementation

Lifeline has raised more than $15,000 toward Casper’s medical bills, according to KESQ-TV.

“He’s lucky to be alive,” LifeLine’s Dr. Susan Brosman, who was on the veterinary team that helped Casper, said.

Brosman noted that Casper’s survival was a “miracle,” but that he’s now “good for a full recovery.” She also called him a “hero” for his actions.

“He looks great now, he’s in good spirits,” Hale added.

Great Pyrenees dogs, according to the American Kennel Club, are incredibly affectionate family dogs and also vigilantly protective.

It’s pretty clear that Casper exemplifies both of those traits, and then some.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Pack of Coyotes Close in on Defenseless Livestock, Then a Lone Guardian Dog Appears
Oregon Store Openly Selling Psychedelic Mushrooms, Line Forms as Authorities Are Nowhere to Be Seen
Actor Dead at 34, Hailed as Faithful 'Disciple of Christ'
Somebody's Lying: Remember Why the Federal Election Commission Rejected Complaints About Twitter Censorship?
Watch: Bone-Crunching College Football Hit Has Everyone Talking - Did Refs Miss a Targeting Call?
See more...

Conversation