The Trump administration continues delivering victories that keep conservatives cheering.

Glancing at the latest headlines almost inevitably leads to the same thought for many such Americans: “Yep, this is what I voted for.”

If you’re opposed to the left’s gender madness, the latest update from the Department of Justice is likely going to spring that sentiment to mind for you yet again.

During a Wednesday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed the administration would be pulling $1.5 million in funding from Maine’s Department of Corrections.

“We will protect women throughout this country”: @AGPamBondi reveals the administration cut all non-essential funding for Maine’s Department of Corrections after allowing a man in a women’s prison. pic.twitter.com/IeqVfjbv6a — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) April 8, 2025

For those who may be unaware, recent days have seen tensions escalate between the state of Maine and the Trump administration.

The two parties have been going at it for a month over the state’s twisted insistence on allowing men to participate in women’s sports under the guise of so-called transgender inclusivity.

Should more funding be pulled from Maine? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

But the state’s malfeasance doesn’t stop there.

In at least one instance reported by The Hill, the state chose to house a male inmate who claimed to be transgender in a women’s prison.

Andrew T. Balcer stabbed both of his parents in cold blood, killed the family dog, then calmly called police. He was booked into prison as a man at age 24. On Nov. 29, 2022, the Mills Admin transferred him to a women’s prison because he decided he was a girl.… pic.twitter.com/knJQcMq3nH — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) April 8, 2025

The Trump administration has taken a clear stance against such nonsense.

According to The Hill, when Trump first floated the idea of cutting the state’s funding over these vile policies, multiple state officials and politicians signaled they would fight back through the courts.

“They’re not abiding by what President Trump said. They are allowing men in women’s sports …” Bondi said.

“We pulled all non-essential funding from the Department of Corrections in Maine, because they were allowing a man in a [women’s] prison.”

“A giant, six-foot-one, 245-pound guy who committed a double murder with a knife — stabbed his parents to death, and the family dog — and he identified as a woman, so they were letting him be housed in a female prison. No longer.”

This is what voters were praying for when they trusted President Trump and his team with their vote: Someone who would stand up for them, someone who finally had the courage to buck the woke norms that have spread throughout our society.

Unlike the Biden administration, which only seemed to work for the small sliver of our population that actually supports this insanity, every single member of the Trump administration seems to understand their number one job is to stand up for everyday Americans.

Bondi sure seemed to show that understanding as she wrapped up her thoughts on the Maine fiasco by sending a warning to other progressive states.

“We will pull your funding. We will protect women in prison, we will protect women in sports, we will protect women throughout this country. No more of that,” Bondi said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.