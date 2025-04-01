Pam Bondi Drops Death Penalty Bomb on Luigi Mangione 'After Careful Consideration'

One of the big promises that President Donald Trump campaigned on in the lead-up to his November electoral victory involved cracking down on crime.

Given that Trump won that election, it’s clear that crime was an issue that resonated with swathes of American voters.

And Trump’s recently confirmed attorney general is saying (and doing) all the right things to assure those voters they made the correct choice.

Attorney General Pam Bondi put out a blistering statement regarding accused murderer Luigi Mangione Tuesday, and it didn’t appear to be an April Fools’ Day joke.

“Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” Bondi said.

The shocking incident occurred Dec. 4 in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

Thompson was the CEO of health insurance company UnitedHealthcare.

Bondi continued: “After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

Mangione is alleged to have used a 3D-printed “ghost gun equipped with a homemade silencer” in that December encounter, according to the New York Post.

Do you think Luigi Mangione should face the death penalty if convicted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The 26-year-old Mangione is alleged to have stalked Thompson (after careful planning) before fatally shooting the health care executive outside a Midtown Hilton hotel where UnitedHealthcare was holding an investor conference, the Post reported, citing prosecutors.

The case captured national attention, some of which reflected poorly on the party primarily opposed to Bondi’s Republicans.

One of the liberal narratives to emerge from Thompson’s death was that Mangione was somehow a Robin Hood-esque figure — effectively the little guy standing up to Big Health Care tyranny.

And some Democrat figureheads were eager to hew quite close to celebrating Thompson’s murder.

Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy, for instance, took quite a bit of flak after social media users accused him of tacitly siding with an alleged murderer by claiming “we need to listen to what people are feeling. And act.”

I know it’s uncomfortable for political leaders to wade into the conversation that’s happening in this country in the aftermath of the murder of the United Health CEO. But we need to listen to what people are feeling. And act. pic.twitter.com/V3WwRV74Fo — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 15, 2024

Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, had to furiously backpedal after she said “Violence is never the answer … but you can only push people so far, and then they take matters into their own hands.”

Other Democrats even tried to conflate Mangione to Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran ultimately found not guilty of murdering a subway vagrant who was threatening to kill other straphangers.

It is worth noting, however, that capital punishment is outlawed in New York, so state prosecutors have been unable to pursue the death penalty, the Post reported.

“It was not immediately clear Tuesday how or if Bondi’s decision would impact whether Mangione will go on trial in federal or state court first,” the outlet noted.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.