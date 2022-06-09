Actor Ezra Miller has been ordered to stay away from an 18-year-old girl whose parents say was the subject of “grooming” by Miller since the girl was 12 years old.

A document from Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court in North Dakota signed on Tuesday ordered that Miller, “shall have no contact and shall not harass Tokata Iron Eyes, Sara Jumping Eagle and Chase Iron Eyes,” according to Fox News.

In court documents, Chase Iron Eyes and his wife, Sara Jumping Eagle, accused Miller of using “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior” to mislead their daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes.

Miller, who has starred as The Flash, claims he is a “transgender non-binary,” as does Tokata Iron Eyes, according to Yahoo.

The family said that Miller paid for their daughter’s college education, claiming that she dropped out due to his influence.

My family is living a nightmare. #EzraMiller has brainwashed my daughter Tokata Iron Eyes, physically assaulted her, is perpetuating cult-like behaviors and emotional abuse. Ezra’s dangerous behaviors are escalating with no accountability from #WarnerBros #MMIW pic.twitter.com/FlKuzUNbNy — Sara Jumping Eagle (@drjumpingeagle) June 8, 2022



Miller has been “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare of Tokata Iron Eyes while perpetuating intimate partner violence,” the court documents said, Fox reported.

The documents say Tokata Iron Eyes was given drugs and alcohol as a minor, and that while in Oakland, California, for New Year’s Eve 2021, Chase Iron Eyes saw his daughter, Miller and others consume “massive amounts of cannabis.”

Is this how the LGBT movement destroys families? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He then “personally witnessed Ezra Miller express delusions of Ezra being an incarnation of Jesus Christ, Tokata being Ezra’s mother in a past life and Ezra brandishing one of the firearms, transported across multiple state lines, in a state park when speaking about these past lives,” the documents said.

Allegations that Miller gave Tokata Iron Eyes LSD are also in the documents.

Ezra took Tokata to New Orleans Jan 2022 where Ezra had Tokata participate w Ezra in voodoo ritual. After Ezra gave Tokata LSD in Jan 2022 & likely gave ketamine as well, Tokata needed help. Lakota inipi sweat lodge ceremony is not exorcism. #ethnocentricism #EzraMiller pic.twitter.com/PHgUMQ6GxW — Sara Jumping Eagle (@drjumpingeagle) June 9, 2022

Miller “uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata,” the documents said.

An Instagram message rebutting the allegations was posted to Tokata’s account.

“My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being. I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home,” the post said.

“This bout of blatant betrayal and toxicity my parents and others have chosen to punch me with has been desperately embarrassing and traumatically life altering. relationships in my life have been grossly effected, some detrimentally so. This behavior is unacceptable and needs to be called out,” the post said.

Tokata’s mother says she does not believe that statement was posted by her daughter.

The parents say that Miller has taken their daughter to Hawaii, but they do not have an exact location for her.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.