Parkland Student Pens Fundraising Letter For Democrat Party… Politicizes Tragedy

It appears that the Democratic Party has attached itself to a new fundraising initiative, and this time it centers around last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

On Friday, the Democratic National Committee sent out an email drafted by Sara Imam, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student jockeying for increased gun control in the wake of the shooting that left 17 dead.

“On February 14th, I lost 17 members of my community in a mass shooting at my school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas,” Imam wrote. “But we, the survivors, refuse to let their names be forgotten. We refuse to let their deaths be in vain.”

Now a Parkland student is signing Democratic party emails. pic.twitter.com/r8gbCQAzC3 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 2, 2018

“We have decided to take action to ensure that an event like this will never happen again,” she added, before “calling for stricter gun laws.”

And on Saturday, another email blast was sent out, with Imam revealing a newly released platform being pushed by the Democrats.

“This week the Democratic Party launched IWillVote — a national campaign to organize voters and get them to the polls,” Imam stated in the message.

“Voting is the first step toward ending gun violence, so I’d like to ask you to do something important today. Will you add your name right now to commit to vote this fall?” Imam asked the email recipients, according to The Hill.

As reported by The Daily Wire, Imam is believed to be the first Stoneman Douglas student to admit to working in conjunction with the Democratic Party.

However, the DNC’s attempt to use survivors to politicize the tragedy and push increased gun control measures has been very noticeable, even from the beginning.

Former DNC head Debbie Wassermann Schultz told Buzzfeed that she even reached out to Parkland survivors less than 24 hours after the shooting, putting the students in touch with organizations pushing for increased gun control in the U.S.

Parkland students David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez have been placed at the forefront of the mainstream media’s coverage of the event, with both calling for more regulations on guns.

In an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, Gonzalez and Hogg sounded off on their policy recommendations moving forward.

“So what do you say to the NRA?” Camerota asked.

Gonzalez replied: “Disband, dismantle.”

“I don’t have to tell you guys that they give millions of dollars to politicians,” Camerota told the students. “They have a very powerful tool. How do you expect politicians who need money to keep running for office to say no to the NRA?”

Gonzalez then stated that “we keep telling them if they accept this blood money they are against the children. They are against the people who are dying. And that is — there’s no other way to put it at this point: You’re either funding the killers or you’re standing with the children.”

As noted by Grabien editor Tom Elliott, the mainstream media’s decision to interview children who have been subjected to “indescribable emotional trauma” is questionable at best.

Elliott wrote that major media outlets such as CNN have “trotted these kids out, put cameras in their faces, and urged them to make political statements about the attack.”

