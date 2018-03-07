Objective MSM Tell Audience ‘Thankfully [Conservatives] Will Die Off’

A group of MSNBC panelists made it abundantly clear how they feel about conservatives — they want them to “die off.”

On Sunday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid led the liberal panel on the discussion regarding the conservative idea that allowing teachers to arm themselves inside a school will help deter future school shootings.

“At some point, does the conservative media run out of viewers?” Reid asked, before claiming that conservatism “is appealing to sort of an old kind of crusty, creepy, weird worldview that these young people who are a big big cohort of the American population, do not share.”

Then, HuffPost columnist Kurt Bardella chimed in with incendiary comments regarding older conservatives.

“I think there is some credence to the idea that, at some point, just the process of evolution, some of these viewers, they are going to thankfully die off, and that’ll be the end of that,” Bardella replied.

Joy Reid says that conservatives who have pro-gun views have "an old kind of crusty, creepy, worldview." The MSNBC panel said they are happy that conservatives are going to "thankfully die off." pic.twitter.com/l0uTEQh92j — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 7, 2018

The HuffPost columnist’s comments received laughs from the panel as he continued railing against conservative media outlets.

“At the end of the day, the worldview that is espoused on conservative media and in places like Fox News paints this distorted picture that if a crime is committed by an illegal immigrant, it’s the worst tragedy ever imaginable,” Bardella claimed. “The family is pointed out at the State of the Union by the president of the United States when that happens.”

He continued: “When a crime is committed instead by a white person, well, let’s make a thousand excuses for it,” stating that these excuses include “background checks” and “mental health.”

Bardella, who announced in late-2017 that he was switching parties and registering as a Democrat, stated that the next time a mass shooting occurs, “the Republican Party and Donald Trump own it and are complicit in it.”

His disturbing statements regarding conservatives and the Republican Party did not sit well with Twitter users, who took jabs at Bardella and the Democratic Party.

Reid and Bardella might be disappointed to learn that conservatism isn’t going anywhere, according to research.

Jeff Brauer, a political science professor at Keystone College in Scranton, Pennsylvania, analyzed data from CNN exit polling, census data and a Wright State University study on 1,200 Generation Z students from 15 universities across the country.

Through his analysis, Brauer discovered that Generation Z, the generation after millennials, is projected to lean Republican as a whole, according to the New York Post.

