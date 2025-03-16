Patrick Henry's Famous Speech Inspired Americans to Fight for Liberty 250 Years Ago

Virginian Patrick Henry delivered one of the most consequential speeches in American history on March 23, 1775 — 250 years ago.

The setting for what became known as his “Liberty or Death” speech was St. John’s Church in Richmond, where the members of the House of Burgesses were meeting in exile, having been disbanded by the King of England’s appointed colonial governor, Lord Dunmore, in May 1774 for what he deemed treasonous activities.

The Virginia Convention — made up primarily of former members of the House of Burgesses, including George Washington, Richard Henry Lee, and Thomas Jefferson among 120 in all — had gathered to decide if the colony should follow the lead of Massachusetts and stand up to British tyranny.

On March 20, 1775, Henry offered three resolutions that called for Virginia to make ready for war by raising and training a militia.

Several delegates thought Henry’s resolutions far too rash. They expressed sentiments along the following lines: “We must give the present crisis more time to resolve itself. Our brethren in Parliament are certainly open to reason. We must not act too quickly, or we will only bring disaster on ourselves and ill will towards the colonies for the generations yet to come. What is being spoken of here is nothing less than treason. Surely, peace should be our chief aim.”

Henry had been hearing these same types of arguments for the past decade, yet the king and Parliament appeared less willing than ever to respect the colonists’ rights as equal British citizens.

He had first become embroiled in the controversy between the Mother country and her colonies in May of 1765 — only days after taking his seat as a new member of the House of Burgesses.

Parliament had just passed the Stamp Act (1765), which placed a tax on all official documents like court papers and deeds but also included taxes on everyday items like newspapers and playing cards. If Parliament was going to make these kinds of unilateral, unprecedented decisions, the colonists thought, it did not bode well for their liberty.

On May 29, 1765, Henry offered his Stamp Act Resolves making the case that neither King George III nor the British Parliament had the authority to impose taxes on the colonists. Only they could do so through their own legislative body. The Magna Carta recognized the principle of no taxation without representation.

Henry reputedly caused quite a stir when he directed the House’s attention to the past fate of tyrants who had failed to hearken to the voice of those they sought to govern. “Caesar had his Brutus, Charles the First his Cromwell, and George the Third …” The Speaker of the House interrupted Henry with shouts of “Treason, treason!” But Henry completed his sentence, “may profit by their example.” He then declared, “If this be treason, make the most of it!”

The House went wild with excitement. Later in the day, Henry withdrew his remarks, apologizing for perhaps being too zealous in the cause of liberty. Nonetheless, the House voted to adopt his Stamp Act Resolves with some modifications. Nine of the 13 colonies later that year met together in a joint Stamp Act Congress, and that body adopted measures similar to those passed in Virginia.

The strong reaction throughout the colonies caused Parliament to repeal the tax only four months after it came into effect; however, when Parliament announced its nullification within the Declaratory Act (1766), that body stated that it retained “full power and authority to make laws and statutes of sufficient force and validity to bind the colonies and people of America … in all cases whatsoever. [emphasis added]”

This wording left many colonists believing that, though they may have just won this battle against the unjust exercise of parliamentary authority, they would lose the war if the act’s language were accepted.

Events began to come to a head when Parliament passed the Coercive Acts of 1774, which empowered the British Fleet to blockade Boston Harbor and the Redcoat army to occupy the city and impose martial law in response to the Boston Tea Party.

All these events and others had led to the moment of decision for Virginia’s exiled representatives who met in Richmond in March 1775.

Henry rose to address the body, after three days of debating the matter, on March 23, saying while he respected the opinions offered, including those advocating for reconciliation with Britain, “This is no time for ceremony. The question before the House is one of awful moment to this country. For my own part, I consider it as nothing less than a question of freedom or slavery; and in proportion to the magnitude of the subject ought to be the freedom of the debate.”

“It is only in this way that we can hope to arrive at truth, and fulfill the great responsibility which we hold to God and our country. Should I keep back my opinions at such a time, through fear of giving offense, I should consider myself as guilty of treason towards my country, and of an act of disloyalty toward the Majesty of Heaven, which I revere above all earthly kings,” he continued.

Henry noted, “Mr. President, it is natural to man to indulge in the illusions of hope. We are apt to shut our eyes against a painful truth, and listen to the song of that siren till she transforms us into beasts. Is this the part of wise men, engaged in a great and arduous struggle for liberty?”

He went on to argue that given all the events that had transpired over the previous 10 years, what would be the basis of the hope that the king and Parliament would suddenly come to their senses and recognize the colonists’ rights?

“Are fleets and armies necessary to a work of love and reconciliation? Have we shown ourselves so unwilling to be reconciled that force must be called in to win back our love? Let us not deceive ourselves, sir. These are the implements of war and subjugation; the last arguments to which kings resort,” Henry said.

“There is no longer any room for hope. If we wish to be free — if we mean to preserve inviolate those inestimable privileges for which we have been so long contending … we must fight! I repeat it, sir, we must fight! An appeal to arms and to the God of hosts is all that is left us!” the delegate called out.

“There is no retreat but in submission and slavery! Our chains are forged! Their clanking may be heard on the plains of Boston! The war is inevitable — and let it come! I repeat it, sir, let it come,” Henry said.

He referenced the Bible’s book of Jeremiah, saying, “Gentlemen may cry, Peace, Peace — but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle?”

Henry then uttered the words that made him famous, which clearly had been inspired by Joshua’s proclamation to the children of Israel in ancient times: “Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”

There was a moment of reverent awe before anyone could speak. Several delegates then leapt to their feet and yelled, “To arms!” The assembly proceeded to vote to raise an army and make ready for war. The largest and the most populous of the 13 colonies was now in the fight.

Looking back, it was said of that pivotal meeting in Richmond that the tongue, the pen, and the sword of the Revolution were all present: Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson, and George Washington.

Henry would go on to serve as governor of Virginia during the war, while Jefferson would draft the Continental Congress’ Declaration of Independence in 1776, and Washington would become commander in chief of the Continental Army, eventually leading the United States to victory over Great Britain.

Portions of this article first appeared in the book “We Hold These Truths” by Randall Norman DeSoto.

