President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 6.
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 6. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

'ALL HELL TO PAY': Trump Sends Warning to the Middle East as He Moves to Free Hostages

 By Jack Davis  December 2, 2024 at 1:32pm
On Monday, President-elect Donald Trump delivered a no-holds-barred demand that any hostages still alive from the Hamas raid into Israel last year should be released.

“Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East — But it’s all talk, and no action!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity.

“Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!” Trump concluded.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised Trump for his bold message.

“Thank you and bless you Mr. President-elect @realDonaldTrump. We all pray for the moment we see our sisters and brothers back home!” he posted on X.

Reuters reported, Hamas terrorists took over 250 hostages from Israel after their brutal Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. The report said about half of the 101 foreign and Israeli hostages held in Gaza are alive.

Will Trump be able to stabilize the Middle East?

As noted by the Times of Israel, during his July speech in accepting the Republican presidential nomination, Trump said he wanted the hostages freed.

“To the entire world, I tell you this: We want our hostages back, and they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price,” Trump said then.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina indicated last month that Trump wants the living hostages returned and a ceasefire in place by the time he assumes office, according to Axios.

“Trump is more determined than ever to release the hostages and supports a ceasefire that includes a hostage deal. He wants to see it happening now,” Graham said.

“I want people in Israel and in the region to know that Trump is focused on the hostages issue. He wants the killing to stop and the fighting to end,” Graham said.

Graham voiced a hope that the outgoing and incoming administrations could work as a team.

“I hope President Trump and the Biden administration will work together during the transition period to release the hostages and get a ceasefire,” he said.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation