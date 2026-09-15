Pentagon Inspector General Says Iran War Has Caused 'Strategic Inventory Shortfalls' of U.S. Munitions

A Monday report from the War Department’s inspector general highlighted a critical shortage of vital U.S. weaponry, which is being exacerbated by the war with Iran.

“The munitions expenditure in [Operation Epic Fury] has resulted in strategic inventory shortfalls and revealed industrial base bottlenecks for munitions resupply,” the report read.

“To mitigate these constraints… the [Department of War] is working to streamline procurement processes and production lead times, and to stockpile critical materials, components, and selected munitions to respond rapidly to a contingency.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has denied that U.S. munitions are running low, according to NBC News.

President Donald Trump echoed that sentiment on Truth Social Monday, writing that America is making daily deliveries of top-tier equipment to U.S. forces overseas.

“I’ve just received a Report that the United States is producing more Exquisite and Elite Weapons than at any time in our History,” he declared.

“They are being delivered on a daily basis to our Forces in the Middle East, and beyond. Our Defense Company Factories are moving 24/7, while at the same time building, on average, 4 to 5 largescale brand new Plants, each!”

Would you like to see the Iran war ended as quickly as is reasonable? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (19 Votes) No: 5% (1 Votes)

Trump added, “A primary focus of this production has been Patriots, THAAD Systems, Tomahawks, and other Standard Missile Systems, of which we already have large numbers in stock.”

The IG report estimated the cost of Operation Epic Fury — which began back in February — to be $33.4 billion as of June 29. This included $22.3 billion for munitions and $3.7 billion in equipment losses.

Another $79.2 million was spent on “evacuation related expenses for State personnel and their family members, U.S. citizens, and eligible third-country nationals.”

Over 50,000 American servicemembers have been deployed “throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility,” while the U.S. Transportation Command has conducted over 1,500 air missions thus far.

The report also cited General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who said the goal of the mission is to “disrupt, degrade, deny, and destroy Iran’s ability to conduct and sustain combat operations.”

Additionally, European partners were praised for helping U.S. forces execute 5,000 flights by providing “significant access, basing, and overflight permission.”

Three U.S. officials, and several others familiar with the cost estimates for the conflict, told NBC News that the U.S. has spent between $80 billion and $100 billion in total.

Following U.S. attacks against Iranian nuclear facilities during Operation Midnight Hammer last year, it was widely believed the conflict would be wrapped up in several weeks, especially given Trump’s campaign promises of no new wars.

Prolonged foreign entanglement, and higher fuel prices, have given Democrats major campaign talking points with the midterm elections just seven weeks away, yet Trump has maintained that operations will conclude “right after” the midterms.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.