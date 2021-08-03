Path 27
Pentagon on Lockdown After Shooting Incident: Report

Dillon Burroughs August 3, 2021 at 9:09am
The Pentagon is on lockdown following reports of multiple gunshots fired on the Metro Bus platform outside the building.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency also tweeted about the incident.

“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming.”

Arlington Fire & EMS tweeted first responders encountered multiple patients at the scene. There was no word on their conditions.

“Scene is still active, ACFD did encounter multiple patients,” another tweet noted. “NFI on patient status will be provided.”

“Arlington Fire and EMS says they found ‘multiple patients’ when they responded to shooting at the Metro station outside the Pentagon,” WTTG-TV tweeted.

According to YWN Reporter Moshe Schwartz, two people were reportedly receiving CPR.

“Right now, we’ve just confirmed that the Pentagon is on lockdown. There is an incident at the Pentagon transit center,” Pentagon Force Protection Agency spokesman Chris Layman said, according to CNN.

One Twitter user revealed the train shut down following the event.

This is a developing story. Updates may be provided.

Conversation