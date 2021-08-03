Pentagon on Lockdown After Shooting Incident: Report

The Pentagon is on lockdown following reports of multiple gunshots fired on the Metro Bus platform outside the building.

Pentagon on lockdown after “shooting event” outside building on metro bus platform: police — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 3, 2021

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency also tweeted about the incident.

“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming.”

The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

Arlington Fire & EMS tweeted first responders encountered multiple patients at the scene. There was no word on their conditions.

Units responding to a reported active violence incident in the area of the pentagon metro. pic.twitter.com/uxVgRmnUpT — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) August 3, 2021

“Scene is still active, ACFD did encounter multiple patients,” another tweet noted. “NFI on patient status will be provided.”

#Update – Scene is still active, ACFD did encounter multiple patients. NFI on patient status will be provided. — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) August 3, 2021

“Arlington Fire and EMS says they found ‘multiple patients’ when they responded to shooting at the Metro station outside the Pentagon,” WTTG-TV tweeted.

UPDATE: Arlington Fire and EMS says they found ‘multiple patients’ when they responded to shooting at the Metro station outside the Pentagon MORE: https://t.co/fJMPtZtPTD pic.twitter.com/5CtopTc1w7 — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) August 3, 2021

According to YWN Reporter Moshe Schwartz, two people were reportedly receiving CPR.

#BREAKING: Pentagon on lockdown after “shooting event” outside building on metro bus platform. 2 people reportedly receiving CPR. pic.twitter.com/2Z3rqWqvZa — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) August 3, 2021

“Right now, we’ve just confirmed that the Pentagon is on lockdown. There is an incident at the Pentagon transit center,” Pentagon Force Protection Agency spokesman Chris Layman said, according to CNN.

One Twitter user revealed the train shut down following the event.

This is a developing story. Updates may be provided.

