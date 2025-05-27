Share
Phil Robertson's Granddaughter Reveals Some of His Powerful Final Words

 By Jack Davis  May 27, 2025 at 10:27am
As “Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson approached the end of this life, he had his eyes focused on the one to come, according to his granddaughter, Sadie Robertson.

Phil Robertson’s death at the age of 79 was announced by his family on Sunday. No cause of death was announced. Previous reports indicated he was suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Sadie Robertson took to Instagram to share some of her final moments with her grandfather.

 

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.” – 2 Corinthians 5:17 ESV,” she wrote.

“As I was sitting with Papaw Phil today, I thought about this verse… he has already experienced this on earth—going from dead to alive by the power of Christ! “ she wrote

“It was his testimony that changed his life, our families life, and thousands of others. Now he is experiencing it in the fullness. Fully alive in Christ. The new has come,” she wrote.

“One of the last things he said to me was ‘full strength ahead!’ Amen!” she wrote.

Elsewhere she noted that his legacy and faith are forever linked.

“I can’t stop thinking about how he lived in the middle of nowhere, in a small, humble home with no cell phone or computer, and yet his life touched millions with the hope of Jesus,” she said.

She said her grandfather reminded her of “people in the Bible.”

“Not many lived with the end goal in mind as much as he did, and not many chose to spend their lives telling everyone they encountered like he did,” she wrote. “He really believed it, and I know that he is alive in Christ fully today!”

“What a life of authenticity. What a legend,” she wrote.

Sadie’s mother, Korie Robertson, shared the news of Phil Robertson’s passing on Instagram.

“He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him,’” she wrote.

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again,” she added.

