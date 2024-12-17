Willie Robertson Gives Update on His Father's Health, Says Phil Is 'Battling a Lot of Different Things Right Now'

Phil Robertson, patriarch of the “Duck Dynasty” clan, is strong in his faith even as he battles weakness in his body, according to his son.

Earlier this month, Fox News reported that Phil Robertson was battling the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

In a follow-up interview, Willie Robertson told Fox News his father is “battling a lot of different things right now.”

“He’s got a blood disorder, and then he’s got the mental issues that could be early [on-set] Alzheimer’s … and probably some ministrokes because of his blood,” Willie said. “He’s really not doing well,” he said, adding, “He’s struggling.” “And so, it could be some stroke stuff happening, that has happened. So, we’re still checking on all that. But then he also has a back issue. He’s fractured his back, and that’s where the pain’s at. So, he’s kind of battling many different things at the same time,” he said. “Some days are good, and some days kind of aren’t so good.” The family is trying to adapt to whatever Phil Robertson needs most.

“We’ve got several other things we’re looking at, trying some different medications. And, again, it’s a little bit more difficult with the pain issue, with the back, because that seems to dominate a lot of just his day-to-day is just from that, so we’re trying to get his back fixed up, so that he can at least move around,” Willie Robertson said. Willie Robertson said the family has consulted with multiple doctors. “It’s hard to know whether someone’s just getting older and being forgetful or whether there’s actually some damage. And that’s just what we’ve been trying to figure out,” he said.

Despite his multiple ailments, Phil Robertson is “as sharp as ever” about the Bible, his son said.

“He goes right back to that, and so we find those are things that seem to comfort him. He still quotes the Bible and still talks about his faith in God, so I think that’s been comforting and something that he hasn’t lost yet.” Willie Robertson said.

“His faith is such an important part of his life. And life is short and temporary, and he’s always known that. And we’ve always had such an eternal perspective, really, on life itself. We’re not sad. We realize this is, you know, these are things that happen on this earth, and we deal with them,” he said.

Willie Robertson said his father’s failing health has meant the entire family leans upon faith.

“In these times, that’s where the faith component really steps up,” he said. “This is what we’re about, this is what he’s living for and for the hope that there’s something beyond. And so, and he’s definitely a testament to that, even where he’s at in life right now.” Outpouring of Prayer for ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson is ‘Boosting’ His Spirit, Family Sayshttps://t.co/3jMWttzsiF — The Christian Broadcasting Network (@CBNOnline) December 16, 2024 Willie Robertson said he is not giving up.

“But who knows? God could do some amazing things. I know there’s a lot of prayers going up. And so it wouldn’t surprise me if he has a turn and ends up doing great, so you just never know,” he said.

