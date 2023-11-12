Photos: New York Times Building Vandalized by Anti-Israel Protesters

Calling for the elimination of Israel, a mob of 2,000 pro-Palestinian marchers rampaged through Manhattan Friday night.

The mob, which burned an Israeli flag at Columbus Circle, caused Grand Central Station to shut down and pelted The New York Times building with fake blood, according to the New York Post.

The protest followed another at the Times on Thursday in which protesters said the newspaper’s editorial stance on the Israel-Hamas war made it guilty of “complicity in laundering genocide,” according to Fox News.

Hundreds of writers read aloud the names of the New York Times editorial board, screaming: “New York Times you have blood on your hands.” pic.twitter.com/Xz3SWFHcqn — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) November 9, 2023

“Zionist media. That’s the Zionist media,” one Hamas supporter called out amid the mayhem.

protesters splatter fake blood on NY Times building pic.twitter.com/iJvFy93nmk — W i z a r d S X (@WizardSX0) November 11, 2023

Arrest and/or deport. Anti-Israel protesters burn Israeli flag, splatter fake blood on NY Times building https://t.co/RoOOeadsJv — Al (@AlBeachGuy) November 11, 2023

On the right, the Times is usually a target of criticism because it’s perceived as being too favorable to the Palestinian cause — and a source of Hamas propaganda.

The protesters Friday night were clear about their outlook.

“We don’t want a Jewish state. We want ’48!” protesters chanted Friday night, calling for the region to be as it was before 1948 when Israel was created.

New Jersey resident Gregory Jachts, 56, told the Post he found it “offensive that they’re here chanting for the elimination of Israel.”

“They were chanting ‘from the river to the sea,’ and that calls for the elimination of Israel and the genocide of the Jews,” he said.

The second half of the chant is “Palestine must be free.”

Most of them are extreme woke far leftists DEMs ,not even Muslims. Those people are the real big enemy of America. Anti-Israel protesters swarm Grand Central, splatter fake blood on New York Times building and set Israeli flag ablaze

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters calling… pic.twitter.com/dNKuMdkagx — Citizen YC (@CitiznYC) November 11, 2023

Anna Ahmed, 40, of Manhattan, explained her logic for marching against Israel.

“Since ’48 Israel came and occupied Palestine. Since that day and today they’re killing kids and children. Every day they’re bombing hospitals, kids and schools, and houses,” she told the Post.

Even two Starbucks locations were the target of the mob mentality.

“You make drinks for genocide! You make drinks for genocide!” some protesters said.

If college students were protesting in support of the KKK, every college president would be up in arms. Antisemitism is no different from racism. Federal law requires schools to combat antisemitism. When I’m president, we will give this law teeth and enforce it. pic.twitter.com/8owcel3wFz — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 11, 2023

The march came the same day a New York Post editorial declared that “the ‘pro-Palestine’ protests breaking out across the country are simply Jew-hatred and nothing else.”

“We’ve seen countless examples of people tearing down posters of Hamas’ kidnap victims: The sole reason for that is to obscure Hamas’ savagery, not to help the people of Gaza. We’ve seen angry mobs cheering the murder of innocent Jews, with Ivy League academics some of the main cheerleaders. And now we’ve seen a death,” the editorial stated, citing the death of Paul Kessler, 69, who died after being struck by a pro-Palestinan demonstrator in California last week.

🚨Hamas supporter in London says the quiet part out loud “Hitler knew how to deal with these people” It always has been pure Jew-hatred under the guise of anti-Zionism. Watch more from @ThevoiceAlexa on the ground at https://t.co/RP773XzDEP. pic.twitter.com/JpiXSfptLW — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 11, 2023

Last week, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said anti-Semitic incidents have risen by 388 percent in the United States since Hamas slaughtered more than 1,400 Israelis on Oct 7, leading Israel to respond by first bombing Gaza and then sending in troops.

“We’ve seen a wave of this all over the country,” Greenblatt said, according to Politico.

“Anti-Semitism has been intensifying and increasing,” he said. “We’ve seen it normalized, and from the far-right and from the hard left.”

“I say this as the grandson of a Holocaust survivor whose barbershop was vandalized and destroyed by the Nazis in Germany. So, I can’t even believe this is happening in our country today,” he said.

