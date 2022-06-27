Pics: Portland Police Release Photos of Riot Damage Inflicted Over the Weekend

After the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion decision on Friday, protests broke out across the country.

The protests did not remain peaceful, however, and Portland, Oregon — the site of frequent riots by antifa and other leftist extremists in recent years — once again has become a hub of destructive demonstrations.

In a news release Sunday, the Portland Police Bureau published photos and outlined the damage that was done in one neighborhood over the weekend.

“A destructive group caused damage to numerous businesses during a march through the Hollywood District,” the bureau said.

One nonprofit motherhood support organization had a window smashed, spray-painted obscenities and symbols and a damaged gate.

Press Release: UPDATE: Damaged Businesses in Hollywood District (Photo)

Link: https://t.co/z6rih5Ym4Q pic.twitter.com/whUbwSCJHD — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 27, 2022

A coffee shop ended up with a smashed window and graffiti.

There was also damage done outside a high school: “Abolish schools” was spray-painted on a Portland Interscholastic League van, and its windows were broken.

The original police report said a group of people marched on Saturday night and began destroying and painting graffiti on buildings.

“On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at about 10:00p.m., a group of over 60 people marched out of Grant Park, Northeast 33rd Avenue and U.S. Grant Place,” the report said. “Participants, most dressed in all black, began breaking windows and scrawling graffiti.”

More than 1,000 people gathered in downtown Portland on Friday evening to protest the court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, KATU-TV reported.

From that crowd of protesters, smaller groups broke off throughout the evening. Some just continued to march, but others became destructive.

“Later, a much smaller group that still occupied Third Avenue started a fire in the middle of the street,” KATU reported.

“Although the demonstrations were mostly peaceful, windows were broken at one business on Fifth Avenue,” the news report added.

Journalist Andy Ngo shared video and images of the weekend’s destruction on Twitter.

WARNING: The following tweets contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Portland, Ore.: #Antifa started a fire outside the federal courthouse in downtown overnight. The courthouse remains behind a protective barrier more than two years after far-left rioting started following George Floyd’s death. pic.twitter.com/h3LQ3Qz0as — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

For a 2nd night, #Antifa carried out violence in Portland, Ore. at a riot. On June 25, a mob of them in black rampaged through NE Portland, smashing up businesses, a @PPSConnect school van, a Tesla & a pregnancy center. Police said they couldn’t intervene.https://t.co/uRBf1Pd7Tg pic.twitter.com/eQtTAoG9rK — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2022

Portland: The @MomChildPDX Center was vandalized & smashed up by #Antifa at the riot overnight. The center provides free services to expecting & single parents facing housing & refugee issues, domestic violence & poverty. Antifa view them as an enemy. pic.twitter.com/k6A1bgFeK2 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2022

The NE Portland @Starbucks smashed up by #Antifa was quickly cleaned & boarded up. The violent extremists who attacked businesses, cars & a family charity left their group’s name in graffiti: “AFA BLM.” AFA = Anti-Fascist Action, the name of original Antifa German paramilitary pic.twitter.com/98zboARgM8 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2022

Portland wasn’t the only city that had violent pro-abortion protests over the past few days.

“As the nation continues to feel the fallout from the Supreme Court’s decision that overturns Roe v. Wade, Washington and cities coast to coast were venues for street demonstrations after the ruling was met with an outpouring of joy and rage Friday night,” The Washington Post reported.

In Phoenix, pro-abortion protesters tried to break into the Arizona state Senate while the legislature was still in session on Friday night. Tear gas was used to disperse the mob.

Firing teargas right into the crowd straight from the Capitol windows https://t.co/XeZ59XVotJ pic.twitter.com/NwBtpTrSCt — AZ Right Wing Watch (@az_rww) June 25, 2022

Some pro-abortion protesters in Los Angeles made their way onto the 110 Freeway and blocked traffic, while another group clashed with police who tried to stop them from going down an onramp, the Los Angeles Times reported.

One man was facing an attempted murder charge after an officer was attacked with what the Los Angeles Police Department described as a “makeshift flamethrower.”

A man who allegedly attacked a police officer with a “makeshift flamethrower” during Friday night’s abortion rights demonstration in downtown Los Angeles has been arrested and is facing possible charges for attempted murder.https://t.co/VhCIOBMMqE — KTLA (@KTLA) June 26, 2022

In New York, the LGBT “pride” parade turned into a rally for abortion rights, according to NBC News.

“New York City’s Pride parade, which typically recalls the marches and riots of the gay rights movement, focused on a celebration of identities and abortion rights. Planned Parenthood helped lead the parade,” the outlet reported.

