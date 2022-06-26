A pro-abortion demonstrator has been charged with attempted murder after a Los Angeles protest turned violent against Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Michael Ortiz, 30, attacked an officer Friday night with what police called a “makeshift flamethrower,” according to KTLA-TV.

The officer required hospitalization for burns, the station reported; Ortiz was arrested on an attempted murder charge.

A man who allegedly attacked a police officer with a “makeshift flamethrower” during Friday night’s abortion rights demonstration in downtown Los Angeles has been arrested and is facing possible charges for attempted murder.https://t.co/VhCIOBMMqE — KTLA (@KTLA) June 26, 2022

Police said that as the protests went on, they shifted from peaceful to violent.

Protesters threw bottles, rocks, and fireworks at police.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore denounced the violence.

“I condemn the violence against officers that occurred last night and into today. Individuals participating in such criminal activity are not exercising their 1st Amendment rights in protest of the Supreme Court decision, rather, they are acting as criminals,” Moore said in a news release published to Twitter late Friday.

I’m grateful today’s events were largely peaceful. Unfortunately some chose to enter the freeway posing a serious risk. Later a much smaller group fired pyrotechnics at officers. Our people strived to facilitate demonstrations while defending our people from dangerous assaults. — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) June 25, 2022

Photojournalist @fromkalen recorded footage of a group of #Antifa militants at the Los Angeles pro-abortion protest yesterday that devolved into extreme violence against police. Antifa came prepared with weapons to attack @LAPDHQ officers.pic.twitter.com/IdFKxIq79s — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

Moore said the policy of his department for protesters who turn their rage on police or commit a crime will Beto “vigorously pursue prosecution,” according to KTLA.

Ortiz’ bail was set at $1 million. He was still behind bars Saturday, KTLA reported.

LA independent “Journalist” deleted the video, here’s a copy of it.pic.twitter.com/McFhmdoTk1 — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) June 26, 2022



Police noted that a woman identified as Juliana Bernado, 23, was arrested after allegedly trying to grab an officer’s baton, according to KTLA

Police said that a 40mm “less lethal round” was used to subdue Bernardo.

Do you expect a summer of violence over the Supreme Court decision? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (193 Votes) No: 6% (12 Votes)

She was jailed and faces possible charges of resisting arrest.

The protest was part of a series of violent pro-abortion protests around the country that followed the Supreme Court ruling, which overturned the 1973 decision that made abortion legal throughout the United States and returned the issue to the control of state legislatures.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.