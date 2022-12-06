Parler Share
News
Piers Morgan, left, discusses the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan's new Netflix series.
Piers Morgan, left, discusses the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan's new Netflix series. (Ramin Talaie / Getty Images; Rosa Woods - Pool / Getty Images)

Piers Morgan Upset Over What Meghan and Harry Did to Him in Their Netflix Trailer: 'I'm Traumatized'

 By Randy DeSoto  December 5, 2022 at 5:20pm
Parler Share

Fox News contributor Piers Morgan is not pleased that his voice showed up in trailer that dropped Monday for the upcoming Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan.”

The first volume of three episodes of the program featuring Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is avaiable Thursday.

“BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I’m traumatised by this exploitation,” Morgan tweeted.

In the voice clip used in the series, Morgan says that Markle is “becoming a royal rockstar.”

Trending:
Twitter's Largest Advertiser Returns to Platform, Has Now 'Fully Resumed' Spending

“To my astonishment, I was being very nice about Meghan Markle” in the voice clip, Morgan said on his Fox Nation program “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

“I did say Meghan was becoming a royal rockstar. I’m pleased you quote me in there because it shows I was like the rest of the British media very positive about your new bride until your mutual behavior became hypocritical and ridiculous after the wedding,” Morgan said as if addressing the Duke of Sussex directly.

“You claim that you’re the victims of a dirty game is especially brazen given these trailers have been released to deliberately overshadow a visit by the Prince and Princess of Wales in the United States,” he added.

Will you be watching Netflix's docuseries on Harry and Meghan?

Morgan said of the trailer, “I literally recoiled while watching it: the sanctimony, the fake drama, the hammy ‘Wo is me’ that’s been going on now for years.”

He pointed out that a stock photo of paparazzi used in the video actually was from a Harry Potter movie premier five years before Harry and Meghan met.

“These two wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped them round their latte-encrusted tiaras,” Morgan tweeted.

Related:
'Wonderful Story Teller': Twin Peaks Actor Dies at 83

Morgan particularly did not like the comparisons the trailer made between Meghan and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” Monday, Morgan said, “She [Princess Diana] had ten times the paparazzi attention that Meghan Markle has ever had, her attempt to put herself on the same pedestal as the most famous and pursued royal in history, I think is frankly disgraceful.”

Morgan pointed out that Meghan and Harry left Great Britain and their royal duties to live in California.

“The idea that they are somehow victims when all they’re doing is making so much money from abusing and attacking their families, both sides, their families, I think, is reprehensible.”

Morgan argued on his “Uncensored” program that “this gruesome twosome only survive by cashing in on what’s left of their royal status.”

“King Charles should strip them of all their remaining titles and cast them out from any connection to the royal family,” he said.

The British royal family took center stage in September with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Harry’s grandmother, at the age of 96, following a 70-year reign on the throne.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Piers Morgan Upset Over What Meghan and Harry Did to Him in Their Netflix Trailer: 'I'm Traumatized'
FBI Monitored Giuliani's Cloud Account When He Turned Over Hunter Laptop Hard Drive to New York Post - Report
Boebert Takes to House Floor to Roast Pelosi: 'The American People Have Spoken - They Have Fired You'
69 Percent of Dems Agree Arizonans Were Denied Sacred Right to Vote, But That's Not the Most Surprising Part
'God Has Blessed Us': Kayleigh McEnany Reveals Son's Name as She and Husband Welcome Him to the World
See more...

Conversation