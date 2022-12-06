Piers Morgan Upset Over What Meghan and Harry Did to Him in Their Netflix Trailer: 'I'm Traumatized'

Fox News contributor Piers Morgan is not pleased that his voice showed up in trailer that dropped Monday for the upcoming Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan.”

The first volume of three episodes of the program featuring Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is avaiable Thursday.

“BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I’m traumatised by this exploitation,” Morgan tweeted.

In the voice clip used in the series, Morgan says that Markle is “becoming a royal rockstar.”

BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I’m traumatised by this exploitation. https://t.co/D3QdXPXC6z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2022

“To my astonishment, I was being very nice about Meghan Markle” in the voice clip, Morgan said on his Fox Nation program “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

“I did say Meghan was becoming a royal rockstar. I’m pleased you quote me in there because it shows I was like the rest of the British media very positive about your new bride until your mutual behavior became hypocritical and ridiculous after the wedding,” Morgan said as if addressing the Duke of Sussex directly.

“You claim that you’re the victims of a dirty game is especially brazen given these trailers have been released to deliberately overshadow a visit by the Prince and Princess of Wales in the United States,” he added.

Will you be watching Netflix's docuseries on Harry and Meghan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Morgan said of the trailer, “I literally recoiled while watching it: the sanctimony, the fake drama, the hammy ‘Wo is me’ that’s been going on now for years.”

He pointed out that a stock photo of paparazzi used in the video actually was from a Harry Potter movie premier five years before Harry and Meghan met.

“These two wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped them round their latte-encrusted tiaras,” Morgan tweeted.

They already tell yet another lie in the first trailer with the Harry Potter paparazzi shot. These two wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped them round their latte-encrusted tiaras. https://t.co/ljK9B9d5Hh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2022

Morgan particularly did not like the comparisons the trailer made between Meghan and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” Monday, Morgan said, “She [Princess Diana] had ten times the paparazzi attention that Meghan Markle has ever had, her attempt to put herself on the same pedestal as the most famous and pursued royal in history, I think is frankly disgraceful.”

Morgan pointed out that Meghan and Harry left Great Britain and their royal duties to live in California.

“The idea that they are somehow victims when all they’re doing is making so much money from abusing and attacking their families, both sides, their families, I think, is reprehensible.”

Morgan argued on his “Uncensored” program that “this gruesome twosome only survive by cashing in on what’s left of their royal status.”

“King Charles should strip them of all their remaining titles and cast them out from any connection to the royal family,” he said.

The British royal family took center stage in September with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Harry’s grandmother, at the age of 96, following a 70-year reign on the throne.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.