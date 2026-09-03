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A Gulfstream G-V is seen in a file photo. A Coast Guard C-37A, the military version of the Gulfstream G-V, with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and 13 others aboard, made an emergency landing in Virginia Wednesday.
A Gulfstream G-V is seen in a file photo. A Coast Guard C-37A, the military version of the Gulfstream G-V, with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and 13 others aboard, made an emergency landing in Virginia Wednesday. (sierrarat - iStock / Getty Images)

Plane Carrying DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Forced to Make Emergency Landing

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 3, 2026 at 11:24am
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A Coast Guard plane carrying Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin made an emergency landing Wednesday after one of its engines failed.

The Gulfstream jet landed safely at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in the Virginia suburbs of Washington, according to NBC News.

Mullin was among 14 people aboard the aircraft.

No injuries were reported following the landing.

The plane’s pilot notified air traffic control of the problem and requested an immediate landing at the airport.

“We just lost our right engine and would like to declare an emergency and an immediate landing at DCA,” the pilot said, according to an audio recording of the communication.

The call came at approximately 1:35 p.m. Eastern time.

Have you ever been on a plane that made an emergency landing?

The pilot reported that the plane had about 2½ hours of fuel remaining.

The request cited a possible mechanical issue.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed that the aircraft landed safely.

After the landing, Airports Authority Fire and Rescue personnel thoroughly checked the plane.

The aircraft then proceeded off the runway.

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The airport authority said the incident did not disrupt other flights.

Mullin later addressed the emergency landing in a post on X.

“The United States Coast Guard pilots made the single engine landing feel routine,” Mullin wrote.

“No panic, just straight professionalism,” he added.

Mullin said the pilots told him after the landing that the situation was a first for them.

“We could not have been in better hands,” he wrote.

CBS News reported the aircraft involved was a C-37A, which is the military version of a Gulfstream V jet. That aircraft is routinely used by senior Coast Guard and DHS officials, the outlet reported.

The Department of Homeland Security oversees the Coast Guard.

Officials did not immediately release additional information about the mechanical problem.

DHS did not respond to a request for comment about the emergency landing, according to NBC News.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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