Planned Parenthood Attempts to Play Victim After Handing Out Sexually Explicit Books to 8-Year-Olds

God built the universe around mathematics. One sees this truth in physical nature, but its application to the moral realm often escapes notice.

For instance, God gave us the concept of inverse proportionality. In the moral realm, this law reveals itself when those most in need of repentance choose instead to exhibit self-righteousness and to adopt a persecution complex.

On Thursday, according to WDRB in Louisville, Kentucky, the notorious abortion facilitator Planned Parenthood apologized via written statement after first denying that a staff member had “inadvertently” distributed a coloring book with sexually explicit material to public school children as young as eight.

The incident occurred during a March 21 event for children between the ages of eight and 13 at the Kentucky Science Center in Louisville.

Jennifer Allen, director of external affairs for the Planned Parenthood region in question, issued the statement. It read like an “I’m sorry you were offended” type of “apology.”

“While all material at the event was medically accurate, we apologize for this error and are reviewing our internal protocols,” Allen wrote. “Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky believes strongly in the importance of accurate and comprehensive reproductive health information for all.”

What a strange thing to say about a sexually explicit coloring book distributed to eight-year-olds. Medically accurate? As if that even enters the conversation when considering the book’s appropriateness for children?

Moreover, Allen indicated that the coloring book “wouldn’t typically be used in a setting like this event.”

Typically? The word choices here do raise suspicions.

Should Planned Parenthood be allowed to attend school events? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Furthermore, Planned Parenthood initially denied that any such incident had occurred. The organization positioned itself as a victim by characterizing the “false” claims as “part of a coordinated attempt to stir outrage and manufacture controversy.”

The Kentucky Science Center itself called attention to the incident with a post on Facebook last week.

“We sincerely apologize for the distribution of a Planned Parenthood coloring book at our recent Health & Wellness Days event. Planned Parenthood provided this material without our consent and it does not reflect our policies or the intended content for the event,” the post read.

Planned Parenthood first reacted with indignation before acknowledging its “error” via Allen’s statement.

Then, Friday on Facebook, the Kentucky Science Center acknowledged Planned Parenthood’s apology.

In a broader sense, of course, one does wonder what it is about these people that they feel so eager to talk about sexual topics with other people’s children.

As for the specific incident at the Kentucky Science Center, Planned Parenthood’s initial reaction best reflects the organization’s general character.

After all, those who know their own guilt most often adopt a posture of self-righteous indignation toward their accusers. It is a mathematical certainty.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.