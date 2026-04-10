Planned Parenthood Lost More Money Than It Made as Taxpayer Funding, Abortions Increased

Planned Parenthood lost money despite taking in a higher amount of taxpayer dollars, according to its latest annual report.

As abortions and taxpayer funding increased, the organization’s expenses exceeded its revenue for the first time in recent years, with a $29.3 million net loss, the 2024-2025 annual report reveals.

During the fiscal year ending in June 2025, the abortion provider received more than $2.14 billion in total revenue, including $832 million from government contracts, grants and Medicaid reimbursements.

Data included in the report from Planned Parenthood affiliates only extends through 2024, and the national data was collected before the One Big Beautiful Bill Act stripped the organization’s Medicaid dollars.

Nearly two dozen Planned Parenthood clinics have closed since Congress cut off Medicaid funding, according to MS Now.

Planned Parenthood received $39.8 million more in taxpayer funds during 2024-2025 than in the prior fiscal year, according to the reports.

The organization’s taxpayer funding has increased by almost 50 percent since 2014, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

It also hit a record 434,450 abortions, up from 402,200 the prior year, as other services continued to decrease.

Despite revenue loss, Planned Parenthood bragged that it “disbursed $3.7 million to more than 12,200 patients to help them overcome barriers to abortion care,” including paying for transportation, lodging and meals.

It also poured resources into litigation, fighting the Trump administration’s changes to the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program and providing support for Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic at the Supreme Court.

Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In its June 2025 ruling, the Supreme Court opened the door for states to end Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood. That ruling followed the court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

The organization spent a total of $56.9 million on advocacy and $61.2 million on public policy, according to the report.

The Trump administration announced on March 31 that it would extend Biden-era Title X family planning grant funding to Planned Parenthood for another year, sparking backlash from pro-life groups.

However, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is developing a new “Protect Life Rule” that would restrict funds from going to organizations that offer abortions, the Daily Signal reported.

“I write to express my alarm at the recent decision to release another year of Title X grant funding to abortion providers,” Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said in a Friday statement.

“These grants, originally approved by the Biden Administration, will now directly subsidize organizations like Planned Parenthood that perform hundreds of thousands of abortions each year. I urge you to reverse course.”

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