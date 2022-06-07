Share
Lifestyle

Police Bust Animal Rescue CEO after Neighbor Complains about 'Smell of Death' Coming from Property

 By Amanda Thomason  June 7, 2022 at 10:27am
Share

Cases of animal hoarding and abuse are sad enough no matter where they crop up — but when that person is also known as a local animal rescuer, the case is even more perplexing and maddening.

That appears to be the case in one South Carolina animal rescue community as Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, the CEO and director of registered non-profit rescue “GROWL” has been charged with over two dozen counts of ill-treatment of animals. She also worked for the Kershaw County Humane Society.

After a local reported a “smell of death” coming from the house on her property, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Richland County Animal Control visited to find nightmarish conditions.



On May 22, they arrived at the home and were able to confirm that there was, indeed, a foul stench coming from the house, which prompted them to enter.

Trending:
Terrifying Video Shows Deadly Aftermath of Florida Captain Cutting Line on Parasailing Mom and Two Kids

They found 28 dogs and 2 cats in various states of decomposition in the home, locked up in cages with no apparent food or water. Not a single living animal was found.

Authorities said it appeared that the animals had been dead for some time from apparent dehydration and starvation and that the cages they were in were full of waste.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the find was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty he’d ever seen — and even more heartbreaking, as the apparent perpetrator was the very person who was supposed to be helping needy animals.

“This is someone who was entrusted by the community to care for these animals and find them homes,” Lott said, according to USA Today.

“She betrayed that trust and she betrayed the trust of these innocent animals who relied on her.”

“We were unaware of the former employee’s actions and are truly shocked and heartbroken,” the Kershaw County Humane Society added, according to WLTX. “Our dedicated staff will continue with our mission to serve the lost and homeless pets of Kershaw County.”

Pennington was charged with 30 cases of ill-treatment of animals and turned herself in.

Related:
Kim Kardashian's Perverse Comments on Eating Poop Show How Sick Hollywood Life Really Is

Two years ago, in 2019, after a local shelter run by the sheriff’s office was closed down due to care issues, Pennington was quoted as saying the animals did “not deserve to have to endure these conditions,” words that now ring hollow.



“The animals in Allendale did not and do not deserve to have to endure these conditions,” Pennington told The Augusta Chronicle at the time. “Something must change immediately.

“This should be a priority to anyone in the county. Letting animals go without food, water and basic care is simply inhumane.”

Authorities are estimating the animals have been in their current state for around nine months, and they say that during that time, she continued to accept donations of items and funds. As a result, the sheriff’s department is also looking into the possibility that Pennington was committing fraud.

The sheriff’s department is also urging anyone who has donated to GROWL in the past year and has proof of their donation to contact them.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Police Bust Animal Rescue CEO after Neighbor Complains about 'Smell of Death' Coming from Property
Hero Game Warden Risks Life to Save Drowning Man from Vortex: 'He Was Dead'
Woman in 'Serious Danger' After Slipping on Ice and Getting Stranded on Canyon Cliff While Hiking
Husband and Wife Fall Down 60-Foot Embankment While Trying to Rescue Their Dog
Betty White's Iconic Los Angeles Home Listed as a 'Teardown' Sells for over $10 Million
See more...

Conversation