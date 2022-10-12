Parler Share
Police Launch Assault Investigation After NFL Star Sends Photographer to the Hospital in Postgame Clash

 By Abby Liebing  October 12, 2022 at 7:16am
After the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, the Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground as he left the field.

The NFL and the Kansas City police are investigating the incident after the photographer filed a police report claiming that he was injured in an assault from Adams.

The broadcast of the game caught Adams leaving the field, frustrated. When the photographer stepped in front of him, the wide receiver pushed him to the ground.



Adams later apologized for his actions, ESPN reported.

“So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in [front] of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that,” Adams said.

The photographer alleged in his police report that “he was pushed the ground causing injury,” the Kansas City Star reported.

The photographer also went to the hospital, on his own initiative, and then called the police, the newspaper added.

Now that the police are investigating, Kansas City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said that it could take more than one or two days to look into the incident and claims, the Star reported.

Should Davante Adams face charges for this incident?

Once the investigation is finished, the police department said the case will be sent to the city or county prosecutors to determine whether charges should be pressed or not, WDAF-TV reported.

Meanwhile, there have also been reports that the NFL might be looking to discipline or even suspend Adams over the incident.

Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network tweeted the news of a possible suspension on Tuesday.

“The league is reviewing the situation,” Pelissero tweeted.

The NFL confirmed this report with WDAF on Tuesday.

Others have also reacted to Adams’ actions and criticized him for his emotional response in the moment.

“I just thought, ‘Wow. He lost it,’” Anthony Burnside, a security specialist, told WDAF.

“You can’t react on emotion. That’s always a bad move because what ends up happening is you can open yourself up to legal exposure because somebody can claim assault. The guy walking in front of him could have just been the trigger for it.

“It’s a totally innocent happenstance, but the result of it was horrific in my view. No one needs to put their hands on another person,” Burnside added.

Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
