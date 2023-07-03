Gunfire killed two people, including a police officer, early Monday at a hospital in southern Indiana, across the Ohio River from Kentucky, authorities said.

Shots were fired after officers confronted Sean Hubert at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Davis.

Hubert, 34, and Tell City police Sgt. Heather Glenn died, Davis said.

“Our police department suffered a tremendous loss. We are extremely heartbroken,” Tell City police Chief Derrick Lawalin told reporters.

Indiana State Police confirm Tell City Indiana Police Sgt. Heather Glenn was shot and killed during a disturbance at Perry County Memorial Hospital overnight. ISP says a man named Sean Hubert was also shot and killed. Sgt Glenn was with TCPD for 20 years. pic.twitter.com/ujonBqnmot — Brett Allega (@BrettSpeaksOut) July 3, 2023

Glenn had been a Tell City officer for nearly 20 years.

Tell City police officer Heather Glenn killed in shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Suspect Sean Hubert injured during the altercation.https://t.co/b06J4bXWOZ — Fox3 Now (@fox3news) July 3, 2023

Tell City is 150 miles south of Indianapolis.

