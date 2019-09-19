Police Raid Abortion Clinic of Doctor Who Kept 2,000 Aborted Babies in His Home

Several medical clinics affiliated with disgraced, and recently deceased, Indiana abortionist Ulrich Klopfer were reportedly raided this week by state authorities.

Ulrich’s career came under intense scrutiny shortly after his Sept. 3 death revealed the medically preserved remains of 2,246 aborted fetuses hidden away in his Illinois residence, according to the Indianapolis Star.

The initial investigation was turned over to the state of Indiana earlier this month, however, when it was determined the remains had all come from abortions performed at operating locations across state lines.

Local police officers, in cooperation with the state Attorney General’s Office, served search warrants at three “shuttered” clinics Thursday in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend, Indiana, WANE-TV reported.

Afternoon news conferences at the Fort Wayne and Gary locations suggest initial searches have not turned up evidence of any more illegally preserved remains.

St. Joseph County prosecutor Ken Cotter did, however, say the South Bend abortion clinic contained an immense amount of medical documentation, adding that “based on what we have seen so far there are no fetal remains here.”

In an eerie development, Cotter also told reporters a nearby vacant lot had been searched.

Klopfer was first licensed in 1979 and carried out thousands of abortions throughout his career, according to the Indianapolis Star.

The abortionist reportedly had a history of poor record-keeping and shady practices, being cited for two records-related misdemeanors in 2016 and failing to submit proper documentation for abortions performed on 13-year-old girls.

Charges were later dropped in a plea deal that finally saw Klopfer’s medical license revoked.

It is not yet known how Klopfer preserved the remains nor how they were trafficked out of the clinics and across state lines to his private residence.

Mayor @PeteButtigieg addressing the news about former South Bend abortion doctor Ulrich Klopfer. Police found more than 2,000 fetal remains at Klopfer’s Illinois home. Buttigieg called it “extremely disturbing” and said he hopes it doesn’t become political pic.twitter.com/WIgqO8YEDG — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) September 18, 2019

“Like everyone, I find the news out of Illinois extremely disturbing, and I think it’s important that it be fully investigated,” Pete Buttigieg, South Bend mayor and 2020 Democratic primary candidate, said after days of silence on the story.

In the same breath, however, Buttigieg politicized the event expressing hopes pro-life conservatives would not use the disgusting practices of the storied abortionist as evidence for their cause.

“I also hope it doesn’t get caught up in politics at a time when women need access to healthcare,” he said, according to the Washington Examiner.

The pro-abortion presidential hopeful had also advocated for the re-opening of Klopfer’s former clinic just weeks before the grisly discovery was made, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

