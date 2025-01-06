Share
After raiding four homes on Dec. 28, Chilean police claim they have recovered three watches that had been stolen from Keanu Reeves.
Police Raid Finds Keanu Reeves' Stolen Watches in Most Unlikely of Places

 By Jack Davis  January 6, 2025 at 2:26pm
Items stolen from the home of actor Keanu Reeves in 2023 appear to have been recovered in Chile.

Chilean police said three watches that were owned by Reeves, who stars as John Wick in a series of movies, have been recovered, according to CNN.

The watches included a Rolex Submariner watch engraved with Reaves’ first name and the words, “2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five.”

The watches were recovered in Santiago during a Dec. 28 police raid that was part of an investigation into robberies in Chile.

Police said they found jewelry and “valuable” watches when four houses were raided.

Police said at least one watch belonged “to a famous actor who was victim of a robbery in Los Angeles in December 2023.”

The CNN report said Reeves gave Rolex Submariners to the stuntmen who he worked with during “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Have you ever been robbed?

Chilean officials worked with U.S. officials to determine that the watches were linked to the burglary.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the police raids.

The Rolex watch that was recovered costs about $9,000.

According to a 2023 report from TMZ, multiple people wearing ski masks broke into Reeves’s Los Angeles home that December.

Before the break-in, a report of a trespasser was made, but no one was found during a police search.

The report said that one firearm was taken in the 2023 burglary.

TMZ noted that Reeves has been the subject of previous break-ins going back to 2014.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail noted that Reeves was the focus of a stalker in late 2023 and early 2024.

Bryan Dixon, 39, allegedly trespassed six times between November 5, 2023, and January 20, 2024.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
