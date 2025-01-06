Items stolen from the home of actor Keanu Reeves in 2023 appear to have been recovered in Chile.

Chilean police said three watches that were owned by Reeves, who stars as John Wick in a series of movies, have been recovered, according to CNN.

The watches included a Rolex Submariner watch engraved with Reaves’ first name and the words, “2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five.”

The watches were recovered in Santiago during a Dec. 28 police raid that was part of an investigation into robberies in Chile.

Police said they found jewelry and “valuable” watches when four houses were raided.

Police said at least one watch belonged “to a famous actor who was victim of a robbery in Los Angeles in December 2023.”

🚨Un detenido vinculado a robos con violencia en la zona oriente de Santiago, bajo la modalidad ‘amarrados’. 🔎Detectives de la Brigada Investigadora de Robos e Intervención Criminalística, incautaron en #Peñalolén diversas joyas, relojes valiosos, y objetos robados, incluyendo… pic.twitter.com/UwbEDjDyVI — PDI Chile (@PDI_CHILE) December 28, 2024

The CNN report said Reeves gave Rolex Submariners to the stuntmen who he worked with during “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Have you ever been robbed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Chilean officials worked with U.S. officials to determine that the watches were linked to the burglary.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the police raids.

The Rolex watch that was recovered costs about $9,000.

According to a 2023 report from TMZ, multiple people wearing ski masks broke into Reeves’s Los Angeles home that December.

Before the break-in, a report of a trespasser was made, but no one was found during a police search.

The report said that one firearm was taken in the 2023 burglary.

Police in Chile say they have recovered three watches belonging to “John Wick” star Keanu Reeves – including a $9,000 Rolex – that are thought to have been stolen from the actor’s Los Angeles home in late 2023. https://t.co/nm929Nz63J — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) January 4, 2025

TMZ noted that Reeves has been the subject of previous break-ins going back to 2014.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail noted that Reeves was the focus of a stalker in late 2023 and early 2024.

Bryan Dixon, 39, allegedly trespassed six times between November 5, 2023, and January 20, 2024.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.