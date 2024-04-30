Politico's Attempt to Brand Having Babies as a 'Far Right' Endeavor Backfires Spectacularly

Wanting to have more children and raise a large, loving family?

You’re a bigot.

Well, you might be, according to Gaby Del Valle, who wrote a lengthy piece for Politico Magazine headlined “The Far Right’s Campaign to Explode the Population.”

The author’s description of Del Valle — who has written for numerous left-wing outlets — said she focuses on “immigration, surveillance and the far right.”

The article purportedly deals with the latter, centering around the first Natal Conference — an event held in Austin, Texas, in December for individuals concerned about the falling U.S. birth rate.

“The far right is so obsessed with making babies, they just held a whole conference about it,” Politico said in a social media post sharing the article. “Behind the scenes at the first ‘NatalCon.'”

The far right is so obsessed with making babies, they just held a whole conference about it. Behind the scenes at the first “NatalCon” ⬇️https://t.co/kLHHmetUNr — POLITICO (@politico) April 28, 2024

Del Valle provided a firsthand account, writing that “there are very few women in the cavernous conference room” but some “have come to Austin with their children in tow — a visual representation of the desired outcome of this weekend.”

She tried to paint the idea of increasing the U.S. birth rate as a sinister plot of religious zealots and racists.

“Throughout it all, some religious conservative cultures have continued to see raising large broods as a divine mandate,” Del Valle wrote. “White supremacists, meanwhile, have framed their project as a way of ensuring ‘a future for white children,’ as declared by David Lane, a founding member of the white nationalist group The Order.”

She said the conference “suggests there’s a simple way around the problem of majority rule: breeding a new majority — one that looks and sounds just like them.”

“If everything goes as planned, the competition will go extinct on their own,” Del Valle concluded. “All the natalists have to do is have enough kids so that, in a generation or two, they’ll be the ones who inherit the earth.”

While the author succeeded in crafting a narrative, it is an absurd one.

The idea that encouraging people to have children and raise a family is some far-right ploy to advance the white race is absolutely ridiculous.

Many on social media called out Del Valle for the radical agenda she displayed in the piece.

“Imagine writing this article while thinking the advocacy of babies is somehow untowards,” one user wrote on X.

Imagine writing this article while thinking the advocacy of babies is somehow untowards. — Captain Crash (@MrCaptainCrash) April 28, 2024

“The far left is so obsessed with killing babies, it’s the only issue they care about,” another user replied, pointing to the immoral obsession with abortion.

The far left is so obsessed with killing babies, it’s the only issue they care about. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 28, 2024

“The left has become too self-centered, narcissistic, and short-term pleasure seeking to even consider the sacrifices involved with raising children,” another person commented. “That’s why the red/blue fertility gap is already enormous and growing.”

The left has become too self-centered, narcissistic, and short-term pleasure seeking to even consider the sacrifices involved with raising children. That’s why the red/blue fertility gap is already enormous and growing. pic.twitter.com/c2z5WWsEnS — Helot 🚩 (@Helot_) April 28, 2024

Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk made fun of the idea in his response to conservative commentator Matt Walsh’s video about the Politico article.

“Having babies is a ‘right-wing plot’ to save humanity from extinction,” he said with a laughing emoji.

Having babies is a “right-wing plot” to save humanity from extinction 😂 https://t.co/wQzs9fsL1b — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2024

Writing a long piece doesn’t make your point true.

The reality is people have babies for many reasons, many of them being good reasons.

There are also good reasons to encourage American couples to have children.

The fact that many leftists today are so self-centered they couldn’t imagine putting anything before themselves doesn’t make child-rearing any less integral to society.

