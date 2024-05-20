Disney Inserts LGBT Jedi Into Children's 'Star Wars' Show

The left’s propaganda campaign to indoctrinate children with gender ideology continues.

“Star Wars: Tales of the Empire” is a new animated series on the Disney+ streaming service. It’s rated TV-PG, meaning it “contains material that parents may find unsuitable for younger children.”

The show listing says it offers “a six episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies.”

Obviously, the series can’t be as straightforward as that. This is Disney, after all.

You might remember when its leaders were seen on camera two years ago boasting about implementing a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and “adding queerness” and “canonical trans characters” to Disney productions.

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

SCOOP: Disney production coordinator Allen March says his team is committed to “exploring queer stories” and has created a “tracker” to make sure they are creating enough “gender nonconforming characters,” “canonical trans characters,” and “canonical bisexual characters.” pic.twitter.com/ddSzw4aqQv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

The results of this effort are on display in an episode of “Tales of the Empire.” A video posted to X by Libs of TikTok on May 6 showed a scene in which a “nonbinary” Jedi is referred to as “they” and “them” by other characters.

The Jedi is about to surrender to an inquisitor in the scene before being struck by another inquisitor.

“They’re still alive,” the first one says. “We need to get them to the ship. We can save them.”

The other inquisitor responds, “Forget it. Let them die. It’s not worth the trouble.”

New Star Wars show on Disney+ ‘Tales of the Empire’ features a non-binary character that uses they/them pronouns. Parents, make sure you know what your kids are watching! They’re after your kids. pic.twitter.com/KNnjtWnEUI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 6, 2024

The X account Star Wars Queers Watch hailed the character in a May 4 post, saying, “You love to see it.”

Tales of the Empire ep 5: Realization Meet the unnamed nonbinary Jedi voiced by @VoiceOfRYeason ! You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/4MEpqhUKqe — Star Wars Queers Watch (@QueerSWatch) May 4, 2024

This kind of thing is par for the course when it comes to Disney’s handling of “Star Wars.” Its incessant injection of leftist doctrine made a mockery of 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” while the film’s sequel, “Rise of Skywalker,” showed two female characters kissing.

Still, if Disney is going to continue its indoctrination efforts, each of those efforts needs to be called out.

Never mind the complete stupidity in the logic being espoused that upon killing someone, a character would refer to that person using preferred pronouns.

Focus on the implication here regarding young people.

While adult audiences can roll their eyes and stop spending their hard-earned dollars on Disney’s streaming services and movies at the box office, impressionable younger viewers are still vulnerable.

For many parents and grandparents, “Star Wars” is a household name that they grew up with. Most likely will be clueless that their children are watching these narratives play out in front of them and taking what they see as the norm.

As kids beg to use Disney’s streaming services and have their parents take them to see “Star Wars” films, this is the content they are being exposed to.

Some may downplay Disney’s effort in that it makes content for entertainment’s sake mostly for children, but that’s exactly the point.

Children do not discern between media and real-world interactions when it comes to what they will impersonate. They are always watching, listening and learning.

Targeting children with transgender ideology will enshrine it into them — exactly as planned.

