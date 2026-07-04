Poll: GOP Voter Enthusiasm Is Down, and Trump's Abortion Policies Aren't Helping

A new poll commissioned by Family Research Council has found that while there is a gulf in Republican voters’ awareness of the fact that abortions have increased since the Dobbs Supreme Court decision four years ago, pro-life voters appear to be less energized to pull the lever for the GOP as the midterm elections loom.

In the four years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs decision, allowing states to once again enact laws protecting unborn life, the number of abortions in the U.S. have almost doubled due to the deregulation of the abortion drug mifepristone under the Biden administration and the Trump administration’s subsequent failure to put the rescinded safeguards back in place. This has allowed unregulated abortion pills to flood all 50 states, in violation of state laws that protect the unborn.

But do Republican voters know that this is currently taking place? A new poll commissioned by FRC and conducted by Cygnal found that only 20% of GOP voters are aware that abortions have increased since the Dobbs decision in 2022. As John Rogers, senior partner and pollster at Cygnal, recently shared, the poll also found that a small but significant amount of Republicans said that the Trump administration’s inaction on abortion drug regulation may affect their midterm votes.

“What we found when we asked a follow up question and we framed the FDA policy, which allows chemical abortion drugs to be mailed into states without in-person physician oversight. We asked, ‘Does that make you more or less likely to vote for a Republican in the midterm election?’ And we found that 6% of Republicans voters said that they would be less likely to vote for a Republican candidate in the November midterm election after hearing that news,” he reported during “This Week on Capitol Hill” over the weekend. “It’s kind of a troubling sign for the GOP when they’re in an electorate in a midterm election, where the generic ballot right now is D+5 favoring the Democratic Party.”

Despite the poll’s findings, Rogers emphasized that more conservatives are becoming more aware of the issue, and that there appears to be some disappointment over the Trump administration’s inaction manifesting among Catholic voters.

“[W]e found when you compare to the beginning of President Trump’s second term, right after the inauguration last year, in February of 2025. [When] you compare Catholics then until now, they have fallen off in the generic ballot for Republicans by eight points,” including a 15% drop in support for President Trump, he noted.

Rogers went on to share that while some of the drop in support may be due to the recent public spat that Trump had with Pope Leo and the rising cost of living, that doesn’t explain all of it. “[E]specially for weekly mass goers, they’re strongly pro-life, and [the lack of movement on regulating mifepristone] is something that they are probably a little frustrated and disappointed [by] the lack of progress.”

This frustration may be playing a part in why motivation among Republican voters appears to be down when compared to Democrats, as the Cygnal poll found.

“[W]e asked how motivated people were to vote in the November election, and among base Democratic voters, 82% … said that they’re extremely motivated to vote in the November midterm election,” Rogers explained. “Among base Republican voters, it was only 69%. So that’s a 13-point gap. And when you’re facing a tough midterm election where the generic ballot already favors the Democrats D+5, you’ve got to make sure that all of your base is there and that they’re matching the enthusiasm on the Democrat side, and we’re not seeing that yet.”

Rogers further pointed out that recent primary election results illustrate this trend. “[I]n North Carolina, which had their primary in March, there were 200,000 more Democrats who voted in their own primary than Republicans who voted on the Republican side in their primary election. … It’s a challenge for the GOP. I think it’s a challenge for the president, and they need to kind of figure out a way to make sure to gin up the enthusiasm.”

Still, Rogers underscored that Republicans have a prime opportunity to highlight the patriotism that animates conservative voters as midterms approach during the country’s 250th anniversary. “[I]t’s a great opportunity to cast a vision about what’s great about this country,” he observed. “And fortunately, … we asked some questions related to the 250th anniversary, and we asked, ‘How proud are you to be an American?’ We found that 72% of Republicans said they’re extremely proud to be an American, but only 16% of Democrats [were].”

Dan Hart is senior editor at The Washington Stand.

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