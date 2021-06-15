News
News

Pompeo Launches His Own Political Group with an Eye Toward 2024

Dillon Burroughs June 15, 2021 at 7:14am

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has launched a new political group to help conservatives win 2022 midterm election battles.

“It is unambiguously clear to me that if we don’t get it right in the next 16 or 17 months, what will happen over these next four years will make it incredibly difficult for whoever is elected president in 2024,” Pompeo said in a Politico interview published Tuesday.

“So that is my singular focus.

“You can absolutely imagine me getting involved in races where there are multiple Republican candidates,” Pompeo said.

“My goal is pretty clear: I want to elect the most conservative electable candidate we can find in each of these races, whether it’s school board, city council, or a United States Senate seat.”

Trending:
Gunmen Ambush Ammo Caravan Headed to Texas, 7 Million Rounds Destined for America Now in Hands of Violent Criminals

Pompeo’s plans include both the 2022 general midterm elections and the Republican primaries. He has already endorsed some candidates, including former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The new political action committee, called the Champion American Values PAC or CAVPAC, will raise funds for conservatives at all levels of government.

Pompeo tweeted the announcement of CAVPAC on Tuesday, saying, “I’ve begun my efforts already to make sure that we build a team so that we can help conservative candidates crush their adversaries in November of 2022.”

Should Mike Pompeo run for president in 2024?

Pompeo also joined host Alex Marlow on Tuesday to discuss the launch of CAVPAC.

Related:
Trump Gives Troubling Warning About What Happens if Biden Stays Silent on Israel

Radio host Hugh Hewitt featured the new CAVPAC, offering an interview and “blasting President @JoeBiden for his NATO presser comments.”

Despite growing speculation of a White House run, Pompeo told Politico he remains undecided whether he will run for president in 2024 if former President Donald Trump runs.

Newsmax reported, “Pompeo is expected to appear at this month’s Republican National Committee’s summer donor retreat in Dana Point, Calif, and speak at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif., next month as part of a series on the future of the Republican Party.”

Pompeo stands along other potential 2024 GOP candidates who have yet to declare whether they will run for president. In addition to Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been mentioned as possible candidates.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Pompeo Launches His Own Political Group with an Eye Toward 2024
Mitch McConnell Says It's 'Highly Unlikely' a Biden Supreme Court Pick Would Get Through a GOP-Controlled Senate in 2024
House Republicans Team Up to Found Campus Free Speech Caucus
Republicans Take Action Against Ilhan Omar and the 'Squad' for 'Defending Foreign Terrorist Organizations'
GOP Senator Warns 'The Supreme Court Isn't Safe from Democrats' Cancel Culture' After AOC's Latest Move
See more...

Conversation