What Power Will Mamdani Actually Have to Implement His Socialist Agenda?

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is going to have a hard time implementing much of his socialist agenda because it will require raising taxes, which he does not have the authority to do.

His agenda includes “free bus service, universal child care, and his signature issue: a freeze on rent increases for the city’s 1 million rent-regulated apartments. Opponents say a rent freeze would harm landlords, who have also been hit hard by inflation,” New York affiliate WNBC-TV reported last month.

“Perhaps nowhere has the ‘communist’ label come up more than in relation to Mamdani’s proposal to set up a pilot program for city-run grocery stores. Billionaire John Catsimatidis, who owns grocery chains Gristedes and D’Agostino Supermarkets, said the program would ‘drag us down a path toward the bread lines of the old Soviet Union,’” the outlet noted.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.