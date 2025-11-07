Share
Deep Dive
Premium
New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani celebrates during an election night event at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 4, 2025.
Premium
New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani celebrates during an election night event at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 4, 2025. (Angela Weiss - AFP / Getty Images)

What Power Will Mamdani Actually Have to Implement His Socialist Agenda?

 By Randy DeSoto  November 7, 2025 at 4:00am
Share

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is going to have a hard time implementing much of his socialist agenda because it will require raising taxes, which he does not have the authority to do.

His agenda includes “free bus service, universal child care, and his signature issue: a freeze on rent increases for the city’s 1 million rent-regulated apartments. Opponents say a rent freeze would harm landlords, who have also been hit hard by inflation,” New York affiliate WNBC-TV reported last month.

“Perhaps nowhere has the ‘communist’ label come up more than in relation to Mamdani’s proposal to set up a pilot program for city-run grocery stores. Billionaire John Catsimatidis, who owns grocery chains Gristedes and D’Agostino Supermarkets, said the program would ‘drag us down a path toward the bread lines of the old Soviet Union,’” the outlet noted.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




What Power Will Mamdani Actually Have to Implement His Socialist Agenda?
Breaking: SCOTUS Sides with Trump, Rules Passports Will Be Based on Biology, Not Gender Ideology
Fact Check: Was Erika Kirk Caught Using Fake 'Tear Solution' Before Taking TPUSA Stage?
Trump Issues Jubilant Response Minutes After Pelosi Retirement Announcement
Dems Successfully Ran Against Reagan in First Off-Year Elections, But Then the Economic Boom Took Hold
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation