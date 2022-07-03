Share
News

Priceless Torah Stolen in Las Vegas Expo Heist

 By Jack Davis  July 3, 2022 at 11:11am
Share

A priceless piece of his faith and heritage has been stolen, and Jack Abraham wants it back.

The New York man was in Las Vegas recently for the JCK jewelry convention.

The event, held this year at the Venetian Expo, has been a part of his professional life for decades.

When he is away from home — whether in Vegas or elsewhere — he brought his traveling Torah, which was stolen this year, according to KVVU-TV.

The Torah he carries with him allows him to fulfill the requirement for daily readings. Over the years, it has become intertwined with major events in Abraham’s life. The Torah is the first five books of the Hebrew Bible.

Trending:
National Security Alarm Bells Sound as Chinese Company Purchases Large Chunk of US Farmland Near Air Force Base

“It’s been to Israel for my grandsons bar mitzvah, it’s been at the weddings of my son my daughters and brit of my grandkids,” Abraham said.

Abraham said he left it inside the Venetian Expo for this next reading.

Are relics of our faith belong price?

He noted that at the convention, many other Jewish people who have traveled to Las Vegas take part in the readings.

Abraham said surveillance video captured a person taking his Torah away in a suitcase.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said no arrests have been made but they are investigating the case, which they classify as grand larceny.

As an inducement to return the precious object, Abraham is offering $10,000 to whoever took it.

Related:
Gas Thief Gets Brutal Lesson After Drilling Truck's Fuel Tank

“I just want it back,” Abraham said. “Take the $10,000. Please bring it back. I’m not going to press charges.”

The Torah is a family heirloom, he said, noting that several of his grandchildren were photographed holding it.

“They all identify with it. All my kids say how did this happen?” Abraham said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Priceless Torah Stolen in Las Vegas Expo Heist
Special Forces Dog Switches Sides, Being Taught Commands in New Language
Scientists Make Huge Discovery on the Moon, Future Astronauts Will Thank Them
First McDonald's Drive-Thru Was Thanks to One Strict Military Rule and an Ingenious Loophole Soldiers Found
Disneyland's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Ride Reopens, And There's One Detail Inside That Amber Heard Isn't Going to Like
See more...

Conversation