A priceless piece of his faith and heritage has been stolen, and Jack Abraham wants it back.

The New York man was in Las Vegas recently for the JCK jewelry convention.

The event, held this year at the Venetian Expo, has been a part of his professional life for decades.

When he is away from home — whether in Vegas or elsewhere — he brought his traveling Torah, which was stolen this year, according to KVVU-TV.

The Torah he carries with him allows him to fulfill the requirement for daily readings. Over the years, it has become intertwined with major events in Abraham’s life. The Torah is the first five books of the Hebrew Bible.

“It’s been to Israel for my grandsons bar mitzvah, it’s been at the weddings of my son my daughters and brit of my grandkids,” Abraham said.

Abraham said he left it inside the Venetian Expo for this next reading.

He noted that at the convention, many other Jewish people who have traveled to Las Vegas take part in the readings.

Abraham said surveillance video captured a person taking his Torah away in a suitcase.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said no arrests have been made but they are investigating the case, which they classify as grand larceny.

As an inducement to return the precious object, Abraham is offering $10,000 to whoever took it.

“I just want it back,” Abraham said. “Take the $10,000. Please bring it back. I’m not going to press charges.”

The Torah is a family heirloom, he said, noting that several of his grandchildren were photographed holding it.

“They all identify with it. All my kids say how did this happen?” Abraham said.

