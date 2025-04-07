Prince Harry 'Deeply' Embarrassed by Scandal Rocking His African Charity: Report

A new report said that Prince Harry is upset over the scandal that has enveloped his Sentebale charity in Africa.

Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho resigned as patrons of Sentebale after the charity’s board stepped down, citing disputes with Sophie Chandauka of Zimbabwe, the board’s chair, according to NewsNation.

Harry is “deeply depressed and embarrassed” by the scandal,” the outlet reported, which cited a source it did not name, who said the prince has said the charity was “ripped away” from him.

“He loves his charities — this is what he wants to spend his life doing and now, one of them is gone … and in the most horrible way,” the source said.

In his joint statement with Prince Seeiso, Prince Harry said:

“With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as Patrons of the organization until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same. It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation.

“These trustees acted in the best interest of the charity in asking the chair to step down while keeping the well-being of staff in mind. In turn, she sued the charity to remain in this voluntary position, further underscoring the broken relationship,” the statement said.

The prince and Chandauka have taken turns hurling accusations at each other amid a report she spent $600,000 on consultants, which she did not deny, and a report that the charity is in financial ruins, which she does dispute.

One piece of the feud is a bit of hard feelings that emerged at a Miami polo event when Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appeared to shunt Chandauka to the side at a media event, sparking a flurry of news reports that there was tension between the two women, according to the U.K.’s Telegraph.

Harry and Meghan treated Dr Sophie Chandauka, the Chair of Sentebale like a servant and a child. Well, the lioness from Zimbabwe just bit back. pic.twitter.com/0b1PhPtcoK — Prince & Princess of Wales (@TribesBritannia) March 26, 2025





The Telegraph said the prince wrote Chandauka to “explain herself” in a note described as “unpleasant” and that used “imperious” language in demanding a public statement to say there was not problem.

In response, she said his public comments have been “an example of harassment and bullying at scale.”

Chandauka said, she is being pushed out because she is exposing “weak governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir [hatred of black women] — and the cover-up that ensued,” according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct,” she said.

Alex Rayner, a friend and ally of the prince, said he believes jealousy of Meghan on the part of Chandauka has played a part in the raging dispute, and said the prince is in agony over the impact on the charity.

“He is just beyond heartbroken and flabbergasted that the charity he founded as a teenager has been taken hostage by the chair. It feels tantamount to a hostile takeover,” Rayner said.

“He is so upset and hurt and wounded about the things that are being said about him. I think it’s too early to tell whether he will just walk away now or whether he might try and get it back. The way he feels is as if he has had one of his fingers cut off.”

