Pritzker Livid: Says Trump Ordered National Guard to Illinois Amid Anti-ICE Violence, Likens Troops to Invaders

Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says National Guard troops from Texas are coming to restore order in Chicago and other cities, and he is demanding someone stop it.

The White House as of early Monday, had not confirmed Pritzker’s social media post that 400 National Guard members from Texas are being mobilized, according to the New York Post.

On Saturday, Border Patrol agents were surrounded in Chicago in a standoff that led an agent to shoot a woman carrying a gun. She suffered a non-life-threatening wound.

Against that backdrop, and amid reports Chicago police did nothing to support embattled Border Patrol agents, Pritzker said Trump is moving in out-of-state forces.

“This evening, President Trump is ordering 400 members of the Texas National Guard for deployments to Illinois, Oregon, and other locations within the United States. No officials from the federal government called me directly to discuss or coordinate,” the governor posted on X.

I call on Governor Abbott to immediately withdraw any support for this decision and refuse to coordinate. There is no reason a President should send military troops into a sovereign state without their knowledge, consent, or cooperation. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 6, 2025

“We must now start calling this what it is: Trump’s Invasion. It started with federal agents, it will soon include deploying federalized members of the Illinois National Guard against our wishes, and it will now involve sending in another state’s military troops,” Pritzker continued.

Should the National Guard be deployed to support ICE agents? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I call on Governor Abbott to immediately withdraw any support for this decision and refuse to coordinate. There is no reason a President should send military troops into a sovereign state without their knowledge, consent, or cooperation,” Pritzker wrote.

Sanctuary politicians like @JBPritzker have not only turned over their states to violent illegal aliens, they are also actively working against law enforcement in support of lawless anarchists. DHS under President Trump is deploying a whole-of-government approach to restore law… pic.twitter.com/z3U6U5n5IE — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) October 5, 2025

“The brave men and women who serve in our national guards must not be used as political props. This is a moment where every American must speak up and help stop this madness,” Pritzker concluded.

Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem said local officials, including Mayor Brandon Johnson, have allowed Chicago to become a “war zone.”

“Let’s remember that mayor has a less than 6 percent approval rating in Chicago,” Noem said during an interview on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

“That Mayor has a less than 6% approval rating in Chicago… Overwhelmingly, that man is a failure. He’s a failure for his people and hasn’t stood up for the victims of the crimes that have happened in his city. So we’re going to keep doing our work.” @Sec_Noem pic.twitter.com/9jB6xuJfJn — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 5, 2025

“Overwhelmingly, that man is a failure. He’s a failure for his people and hasn’t stood up for the victims of the crimes that have happened in his city. So we’re going to keep doing our work every day,” she said, according to the New York Post.

Noem said Johnson’s support for protesters over federal agents is giving attackers “air cover.”

“There should be consequences for that and for leaders that stand up and knowingly lie about the situation on the ground,” she said.

“This is a war zone. His city is a war zone, and he’s lying, so that criminals can go in there and destroy people’s lives. Those individuals that live there are waking up to it.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.