“The truth shall set you free.” It’s a biblical theme that manifested itself perfectly last week when a pro-life activist used truth to transform the perspective of a young, combative pro-choice woman.

Activist T. Russell Hunter stopped by Santa Monica Pier in California then held up a sign that compared the murder of children by guns to the murder of unborn children by abortifacients, like mifepristone.

The sign attracted the attention of a young, pro-choice woman who said she lost a friend in a school shooting and almost lost another one because of a pregnancy gone bad.

“My best friend almost died from her pregnancy because she wasn’t able to have that baby,” the young woman said. “So, they had to give her an abortion. That [not having the abortion] would have killed her.”

The woman added that this was why she supported abortion.

“I think they should be allowed because most of the time, women aren’t getting abortions because they just don’t want a baby,” she explained. “They’re getting abortions because they were raped, because it was incest. I don’t know a single person who’s had an abortion that wanted it. But they had to have it, and that’s why it’s important.”

Hunter immediately pushed back by arguing that even children conceived in rape “should be helped in as much as we are able.” This prompted the young woman to ask him if he supported allowing a birth even if it was known that the child would be severely disabled.

“My cousin has cerebral palsy, and he died because of it. … It was an incredibly painful, horrible life that he lived,” she argued.

Hunter responded by asking her if she thought it would have been better if — imagining that the mother was able to know beforehand about the disability — the cousin had been aborted.

“Because of how much pain I watched him endure? Yes!” the woman said. “I think that’s better than torture.”

Using the woman’s twisted logic, Hunter then asked if it was therefore OK when kids with “bad home lives” died during school shootings. But even this argument fell on deaf ears, with the woman purporting to rebut it by asserting that no disabled children were being killed in school shootings.

“Because if they’re able to go to school, then they’re clearly not that disabled,” she said.

The woman then posed a strange, disturbing hypothetical in which a person was holding a fetus in a jar in one hand and a “living newborn baby in the other” — and was preparing to drop one of them.

“Which would you rather [the person drop]?” she asked.

Hunter, an expert at logic, again tore apart her argument by noting that a fetus in a jar would already be dead, because “a fetus can’t live outside of the womb.” But she in turn then made the assertion that this fact proved why abortion was valid.

“That’s my point — it’s not a human being if it can’t live outside the womb,” she said. “It’s a parasite.”

Ugh …

After a brief interruption, the discussion continued with Hunter asking the woman why a disabled baby born to a family with “financial situations” couldn’t just be eliminated with an X-Acto knife.

This in turn led to the topic of conception coming up. The woman and her friends claimed life begins “at first breath.” But citing the Bible, Hunter rightly noted otherwise.

The Bible “actually says that the Lord knits us together in our mother’s wombs,” he said, adding that life begins “whenever the sperm and the egg from your mother and father biologically meet.”

“My life began when I popped out of the womb,” the woman countered before returning to her disgusting “parasite” argument.

“If the baby cannot survive outside of the mother, it is not a human life — it is a parasite,” she alleged. “That is by definition.”

WRONG!

Hunter quickly explained that no, the definition of a parasite is “one species of organism living off” another species of organism.

He then asked the woman about a C-section.

“A C-section is performed, and the human is pulled out through a C-section, right?” he said. “And say they open up the womb, they go in, and they repair the spine, and then they close back up the womb, and the baby’s born. When was that baby a human?”

“It wasn’t a human,” the woman replied. “It was a cluster of cells.”

“So, I don’t believe in this kind of magic,” Hunter retorted. “It’s not science. Science says that we’re conceived by sexual reproduction and that we are alive and developing, and we go through various stages, and we develop our bodies based on our genetics.”

“The biological information that’s there in our human zygote develops, becomes a fetus, and then is born, and then you actually continue to go through biological development,” he added.

Correct!

The discussion continued for awhile longer, with Hunter at one point bringing up slavery and noting that society used to support it, as well.

Then came the next day, when Hunter popped up in Venice Beach with the same sign and, surprise, surprise, ran into the same woman.

“Did you change your mind?” he bluntly asked her.

“I seriously reconsidered my values,” she replied. “Thank you for giving me enlightenment to your opinion because I didn’t think about it as much before, but now I really thought about it.”

“Well, praise God,” Hunter replied. “That’s awesome. Keep thinking. Keep growing.”

Praise God indeed. And remember, even the most stubborn soul can and should be reached, just like even the most disabled unborn baby can and does deserve to live!

