Pro-Mulvaney Transgender Actor Cast for Major Role in Iconic Disney Franchise

Disney has reportedly cast its “first openly transgender” actor to appear in its “Star Wars” franchise as the entertainment giant continues to remain committed to agenda-driven content in its films and streaming shows, especially those meant to appeal to young people.

According to The Direct, British actor Abigail Thorn has been cast to portray a new character named “Ensign Eurus” in Disney’s upcoming “Star Wars” streaming series, “The Acolyte.”

Thorn, until recently, was a man known as Oliver “Olly” Thorn.

Now presenting himself as a woman, he becomes the second trans-identifying actor to earn a “non-minor” role in a Disney/Lucasfilm production after transgender actor Talisa Garcia appeared in last year’s now-canceled “Willow” sequel series, the pop-culture entertainment news site reported.

The trans actor is not the only LGBT representation in the upcoming series. The Direct also reported that “non-binary” actor Amanda Steinberg will also appear in “The Acolyte.”

“These are huge strides for transgender representation in the Star Wars galaxy,” an exultant The Direct wrote.

As Breitbart News reported, Thorn came out as trans only two years ago, in January of 2021. He shot to YouTube fame with a channel called “Philosophy Tube,” and moved on to acting roles in addition to trans activism.

In one video, for instance, “Thorn advocated for puberty blockers for minors while also pushing for a massive reorganization of society in order to achieve ‘trans equality,'” Breitbart News added.

Thorn also recently came to the support of transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, the TikTok activist whose brief partnership with Bud Light sent the now former top-selling beer brand into a free fall from which it seems it will never recover.

The British activist-turned-actor recently posted a video to Twitter berating his own fans for using his name to “tear down” Dylan Mulvaney.

Thorn had apparently run across a fan saying that they don’t like Mulvaney because the TikTok star puts on a cartoonishly exaggerated woman-face for his act. And that he isn’t really “authentically feminine” like Thorn. This, though, upset the British actor.

In the video, Thorn called the fan’s accusation “white supremacist” and “misogynistic.”

“I saw somebody say that ‘I don’t like Dylan Mulvaney because she acts exaggerated feminine, and isn’t authentic and classy like Abigail Thorn,'” the Brit said in the video. “And this really upset me for three reasons.”

“Authentic femininity”’ is a trap – please don’t tear down Dylan Mulvaney using my name ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pKvvDUE3jW — Abigail Thorn (@PhilosophyTube) May 22, 2023

To start off with, Thorn said that the only reason anyone thinks he’s “classy” is because “I speak with an English accent.” Thorn then put on an “animated American accent” and noted that if he spoke that way, people would think he was “so annoying.”

The new “Star Wars” actor’s next point was that being “classy” is just a way that racists exclude minorities from womanhood. The idea “where authentic femininity is reserved only for women deemed classy enough has its roots in white supremacy,” he exclaimed.

Thorn ended his three points by saying that it is “straight up trans misogynistic” to exclude any man claiming to be a woman from womanhood.

In any case, this is the trans actor that Disney is preparing to unleash into its “Star Wars” franchise to further cement its reputation of pushing extreme, left-wing, woke politics into every one of its products.

Meanwhile, the famed Mouse House has lost nearly a billion dollars with its last eight box office bombs, according to an analysis of its financials.

Despite the example of Target and Bud Light, both of which have lost uncounted billions in market share, lost sales and falling stock prices, Disney does not seem to have learned any lessons about forcing its radical, left-wing politics into every single one of its products. But if Disney’s loss of $980 million is any indication, fans and the movie-going public are responding, nonetheless.

