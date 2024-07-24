Pro-Palestinian Radicals Infiltrate Netanyahu's DC Hotel, Unleash Pure Chaos: 'An Utter Security Failure'

Agitators and activists have made their presence felt ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Congress on Wednesday.

Netanyahu — who spoke to Congress amid Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas terrorists — may not be going into that meeting very well-rested.

And that’s because a pro-Palestinian youth group has claimed that it unleashed chaos at the hotel Netanyahu was staying at.

The D.C. chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement took to Instagram to take credit for gross and dangerous stunts, like unleashing maggots and pulling fire alarms at the Watergate Hotel.

“BON APPETIT!! MAGGOTS RELEASED ON THE CRIMINAL ZIONIST’S WAR TABLE!” the post began. “Protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people.

“Mealworms and maggots (not talking about Netanyahu) were left on their banquet tables, and crickets were released on multiple floors of the hotel.

“Fire alarms were triggered for over 30 minutes on multiple floors to ensure that there will be no rest before Netanyahu and Congress disgrace themselves in front of the world for failing to achieve any of their military and political objectives. May their dreams be haunted by the death of our people and decay of their society.”

The “youth movement” ended the post with an ominous threat of more criminal mischief: “There will be no peace, there will be no rest, until the war criminal’s arrest.”

While some of the comments on the Instagram post were complimentary of the childish stunt, others were less than impressed with it.

Political pundit Eyal Yakoby was one such person who didn’t find the stunt all that funny:

The DC Palestinian Youth Movement released maggots and crickets were released throughout the Watergate Hotel where Netanyahu is staying. The protestors also pulled multiple fire alarms throughout the night. This is an utter security failure. pic.twitter.com/3O0XbOvoGx — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 24, 2024

“This is an utter security failure,” Yakoby posted to social media platform X, alongside a video originally shared by the Palestinian Youth Movement that showed the aftermath of the hotel stunts.

Israel’s ongoing war has been a hot-button issue across all political ideologies.

Many leftists and liberals are simply and fervently pro-Palestinian causes (and therefore anti-Israel). Prominent Democrats who fall into that camp include Sen. Bernie Sanders and various members of the progressive “squad”.

While conservatives and Republicans generally hold a much more favorable view of Israel, there are still some audible grumblings from the right about the ongoing war.

This latest conflict between Israel and Hamas began when the latter savagely attacked an Israeli music festival and small Israeli villages on the border between Israel and Palestine on Oct. 7, 2023.

The brutal assault saw a number of women, children and the elderly targeted in heinous fashion.

Israel, in turn, has been launching a systematic offensive campaign against Gaza.

