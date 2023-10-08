Various Democrats that comprise the progressive, far-left “squad” in modern American politics are being taken to task after a tepid response to the chaos in Israel.

Israel was plunged into chaos when a savage and brutal all-out assault was launched by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip early Saturday.

The invasion began in the southern part of Israel and was notable for how swift, calculated, and brutal it was. Hamas militants launched an all-out assault via land, air and sea on Israel, and videos of the horrific aftermath swiftly began circulating online.

Videos, which The Western Journal will not link to here, online show gruesome images, including children and the elderly being slaughtered.

There are also a number of disturbing videos showing Hamas militants parading around Israeli officials and women.

One particularly disturbing video showed a caravan of Hamas militants sitting on a lifeless woman in the back of a truck, as her bare legs were unnaturally splayed under the armed men.

Given all that, it comes as little surprise that Israeli Prime Minister said the country was “at war” shortly after the invasion began on Saturday.

And it’s perhaps even less surprising that the country’s cabinet officially declared its first war in 50 years on Sunday.

Based on comments they are currently getting excoriated for, however, “squad” members made it clear that they would prefer Israel not declare war and defend itself from these barbaric attacks.

Before Israel made the war official, various members of the progressive “squad” took to social media to condemn the violence — but stopped just short of actually condemning Hamas.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, and called for a de-escalation despite one party being the clear escalators in this situation:

“Today is devastating for all those seeking a lasting peace and respect for human rights,” Ocasio-Cortez’s statement read. “I condemn Hamas’ attack in the strongest possible terms. No child and family should ever endure this kind of violence and fear, and this violence will not solve the ongoing oppression and occupation in the region.

“An immediate ceasefire and de-escalation is urgently needed to save lives.”

I condemn the horrific acts we are seeing unfold today in Israel against children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed people who are being slaughtered and taken hostage by Hamas. Such senseless violence will only repeat the back and forth cycle we’ve seen, which we cannot allow… — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 7, 2023

“I condemn the horrific acts we are seeing unfold today in Israel against children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed people who are being slaughtered and taken hostage by Hamas,” Rep. Ilhan Omar posted to X. “Such senseless violence will only repeat the back and forth cycle we’ve seen, which we cannot allow to continue.

“We need to call for deescalation and ceasefire. I will keep advocating for peace and justice throughout the Middle East.”

Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Cori Bush, and Jamaal Bowman, all members of this “squad” and all echoed similar calls for deescalation and ceasefire.

In every instance of “squad” members speaking out about the Hamas attacks, they seemed to be making the false equivalency that Israel had done something to “deserve” such an unconscionable attack, and that all parties involved are in the wrong — despite the initial attack on Saturday being solely from one party.

Comments under each of those “squad” X posts are vicious, with all manner of people ripping them for the seeming insinuation that Israel played a role or deserved some share of the blame in Saturday’s horrific attacks.

The group was also pilloried for the apparent suggestion that Israel not respond and defend itself from these attacks.

Exacerbating matters for the “squad,” the Democratic Socialists of America, a group that each “squad” member closely associates with, planned several Sunday rallies in support of the Hamas militants and lauding their actions.

Between the DSA and each “squad” member’s total inability to cast aspersions on Hamas (notice, each X post condemns the actions, but not the actors), it seems unlikely that the “squad” will be able to shake their collective antisemitic reputation anytime soon.

