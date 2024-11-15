The Most Promising Post-Election Revelation: Dems, Media Are Never Going to Learn

When Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, there were no shortages of things to blame that didn’t involve Hillary Clinton, her positions, or America’s disenchantment with the political establishment.

It was the Russians. It was fake news on social media. It was the “alt-right,” whoever they were. It was the Electoral College thwarting the will of the people’s popular vote. It was some unconfirmed tape involving Trump, some ladies of the night and an unmentionable bodily fluid that Putin may or may not have had. It was James Comey. It was any and all of these things.

Then, in 2020, the Democrats won, and all was right with the world, according to the Democrats and the media. The vote was free and fair, and America would heal. Forgetting the first part, America definitely didn’t heal — unless rampant inflation, attempted vaccine mandates and unprecedented illegal immigration are signs that the body politic is healing.

Americans didn’t think so. Last Tuesday — without any interference from the Kremlin, James Comey, the “alt-right” or any of that stuff — Donald Trump became president-elect with 312 electoral votes and what appears to be a win in the popular vote — the first for a Republican since 2004 and something that wasn’t even an aim of the Trump campaign.

Harris’ camp had all the advantages. Celebrities. A fawning media. Fake stories about threats Donald Trump never made. Lawfare. A huge monetary advantage. Joy and vibes.

You’d think there’d be a lesson to all of this, especially since they can’t even blame the freaking Electoral College this time. And there was a lesson: The Democrats and the media are never going to learn. Because, in the absence of blaming external factors like they did the last time Trump won, they blamed you, America, for not voting the way you were told.

And that might have been the most promising takeaway from the unavoidable post-election meltdown.

Take “Morning Joe” on MSNBC. (Please, the ghost of Henny Youngman is doubtlessly saying.) Eponymous host Joe Scarborough had his theory on why Kamala Harris lost: Latino men just don’t like black people.

“Democrats need to be mature, and they need to be honest. And they need to say, ‘Yes, there is misogyny, but it’s not just misogyny from white men,’” Morning Joe said.

“It’s misogyny from Hispanic men. It’s misogyny from black men — things we’ve all been talking about — who do not want a woman leading them.”

“A lot of Hispanic voters have problems with black candidates,” he continued.

And guest Al Sharpton wasn’t going to let black men off the hook, either, noting that they’re among “the most” sexist demographic:

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough says that Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump because blacks and Latinos are sexist and Latinos are racist: “A lot of Hispanic voters have problems with black candidates” Al Sharpton says black men are among “the most” sexist people pic.twitter.com/bDMJNS4Mof — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 6, 2024

Male, black and Latino voters all didn’t cast their ballots for Harris in the numbers normally seen for a Democratic candidate. Nobody seemed to think it had anything to do with, oh, say, former President Barack Obama delivering a lecture to “the brothers” on not supporting Harris because they were sexist. Or Obama’s wife, Michelle, telling male voters who are feeling the economic pinch of the Biden-Harris policies that women’s lives “are worth more than [your] anger and disappointment.”

Nope, sexism and racism.

And lest you think minorities took the brunt of the blame, have no fear, you mayonnaise-eating white folks: You were at fault, too.

For instance, take Iowa, a state which the Democrats irrationally thought was in play after an outlier poll released just before the election showed Harris three points ahead in the state. The only way that poll wouldn’t have been comically wrong is if the margin of error was 16 points — and even then, Trump still would have beaten it, taking the Hawkeye State over Harris 56.0 percent to 42.7 percent,

But you know who’s to blame: the whites, at least according to CNN’s Van Jones:

CNN is racist. During the DNC meltdown last night, CNN reflexively attacked Iowa for being “too white.” – “Why Iowa in the first place? It’s 90% white. This state is not diverse & it’s terrible” Saying a state is “terrible” because of the color of peoples skin. CNN is racist. pic.twitter.com/ek0sT4IW7U — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 4, 2020

Also, the whites let Harris down in North Carolina, as well — at least according to Joy Reid:

UNHINGED: MSNBC’s Joy Reid just blamed “white women” & “the patriarchy” for why Kamala Harris lost North Carolina: “Black voters came through for Kamala Harris, white women voters did not…” pic.twitter.com/KxrLXUbeqE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 6, 2024

“Black voters came through for Kamala Harris. White women voters did not,” Reid said. Apparently, the problem has everything to do with race and nothing to do with policies that North Carolinians might not get behind.

Reid, by the way, was the singular object lesson in how out of touch the Democrats were on election night, going viral for calling Florida an “extreme right-wing fascist state” because it’s solidly red now and insisting that Kamala Harris ran a “flawless” campaign.

Raise your hand ✋️ if you want Joy Reid removed from the MSNBC panel for referring to people in Florida as right-wing fascist state pic.twitter.com/l18hOWXsYs — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) November 6, 2024

UNHINGED: MSNBC’s Joy Reid claims that Kamala Harris auditioned for president “flawlessly” and ran a “perfect campaign.” Seriously. She actually said that. pic.twitter.com/DmSyPc1pEd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 6, 2024

Those who tried to talk sense into the left-wing media were shouted down, too. On CNN, panelist Shermichael Singleton identified one of the issues that Harris lost big on: biological boys playing in girls sports.

The response? “I am not going to listen to transphobia at this table!”

This clip is exactly why Democrats lost…@MrShermichael correctly explains that the vast majority of Americans don’t want biological boys playing in girls’ sports. A clown on the CNN panel immediately interrupts him, “I am NOT going to listen to transphobia at this table!”. pic.twitter.com/73KRkw4ZiI — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) November 9, 2024

OK, then. Have fun losing.

And then there was Stephen A. Smith on “The View,” who tried to explain to that coven of lefty flibbertigibbets why things went very wrong for Harris, including the transgender sports issue. Sunny Hostin gave him the what-for … all because he, you know, pointed out inconvenient facts.

Message: Once again American, Sunny—a talk show host—knows more than you. You’re stupid, unintelligent, and uninformed and that’s why you voted for Donald Trump. They just can’t help themselves.pic.twitter.com/F3VlMqBsqt — Virgil L. Walker (@VirgilWalkerOMA) November 7, 2024

And aside from issues, Democrats managed to brand themselves as the party of intolerant tolerance yet again in the wake of the loss.

Perhaps the most mind-boggling example of this was an appearance by Yale chief psychiatry resident Dr. Amanda Calhoun on MSNBC in which she gave Democrats permission to cut off family members who didn’t vote the way they wanted for the holidays.

Yale Univ.’s @AmandaJoyMD says we should put our political differences ahead of family: “There is a societal norm that if somebody is your family that they are entitled to your time & I think the answer is absolutely not. So if you’re going through a situation where you have… pic.twitter.com/LlQzoEN8Uy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2024

“So, if you are going into a situation where you have family members, where you have close friends who you know have voted in ways that are against you … it’s completely fine to not be around those people and to tell them why,” she said.

“You know, to say, ‘I have a problem with the way that you voted because it went against my very livelihood, and I’m not going to be around you this holiday. I need to take some space for me.'”

And we could go on, believe you me. The point is this: The Democrats are never to blame. In fact, saying that Kamala Harris ran anything less than a flawless campaign is seen as an act of treachery on the left:

If you are a Democrat who is spending time attacking Kamala Harris or her campaign rather than focusing on the fight ahead, you aren’t helping anyone. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 11, 2024

But there aren’t any email servers or Steele dossiers or Electoral College perfidies to blame this time. You’d think the Democrats would learn a lesson. They didn’t. They just blamed you.

That might be the greatest takeaway from last Tuesday’s election: Absent a dramatic turnaround, this process will only keep repeating itself. If the Democrats and their surrogates keep this up, the GOP might maintain its hold on Washington for a long time to come.

