Share
News
A woman holds a wooden cross during a prayer session at a Presbyterian church in Juba, South Sudan on Dec. 9, 2017.
A woman holds a wooden cross during a prayer session at a Presbyterian church in Juba, South Sudan on Dec. 9, 2017. (Stefanie Glinski - AFP / Getty Images)

Protestant Pastor Arrested in Sudan in Middle of Funeral

 By Michael Austin  September 6, 2025 at 12:00pm
Share

Authorities in Sudan arrested a Presbyterian pastor last month, alongside other believers, in the middle of a funeral service.

The officials interrupted the funeral prayer meeting in North Khartoum on Aug. 16, arresting Pastor Peter Perpeny of the Presbyterian Church of Sudan, as well as four other believers, according to a report from Morning Star News.

The Christians were allegedly foreigners present in the country illegally, but they have been neither charged nor deported, the outlet said.

The believers were sent to Omdurman Prison.

One of the detainees, a female, was told she had to pay 600,000 Sudanese pounds, equivalent to $995, in order to be released.

She may face six months in jail if she is unable or unwilling to pay the fine, which a church leader told Morning Star News appears to be a bribe.

The arrests come as part of a broader trend toward Christians getting arrested in the predominantly Islamic nation, which has been in a civil war for the past two years.

Police are currently searching for Ethiopian and South Sudanese nationals, heightening the risks of arrest toward Christians.

“In fact, there is a growing fear among the South Sudanese Christians, so they remain indoors in order to avoid being arrested,” the church leader told Morning Star News.

Both sides of the civil war, the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, are Islamic military groups that have attacked places of worship.

The broader conflict has killed tens of thousands of people while displacing at least 11.9 million more.

Sudan had been seeing increased religious freedom before the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces staged a coup in 2021 and started sharing power.

Omar Al-Bashir, an Islamic strongman dictator, had been removed after three decades of power in 2019, and the new government has reversed some Islamic laws.

They had nixed laws labeling non-Muslim groups as infidels and reversed apostasy laws enabling capital punishment against those who leave Islam.

Related:
Video Shows Frantic Movement on Top Deck as $1 Million Yacht Flips Upside Down Moments After Launch

Christians make up 4.1 percent of the Sudanese population, and the nation’s Sunni Islamic majority has been known to persecute them, according to the ministry Open Doors.

“Christians are also experiencing exceptional hardship in the hunger crisis because local communities discriminate against them and won’t give them support,” the organization said.

“Much of the church in Sudan, which might have been able to help with aid distribution, is on the run.”

Christians who come from Islamic backgrounds are particular targets for violence and imprisonment.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Protestant Pastor Arrested in Sudan in Middle of Funeral
US Alcohol Consumption Plummets to Near-Century-Low, Data Points to Why
Christian Counselor Defeats Cancel Culture Campaign Over His Biblical Stance on Sexual Ethics
Christian Lawmaker Accused of 'Hate Speech' Over Tweet from 6 Years Ago
Local Canadian Officials Move to Ban Public Prayer
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation