Share
News

Psychological Warfare Underway at Korean Border as Retaliation for Trash-Filled Balloons Rages

 By The Associated Press  June 10, 2024 at 1:29am
Share

South Korea’s military on Monday said it’s detecting signs that North Korea is installing its own loudspeakers along the two countries’ heavily armed border.

The news came a day after the South blared anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts over its speakers for the first time in years as the rivals engage in a Cold War-style psychological warfare.

The South’s resumption of its loudspeaker broadcasts on Sunday was in retaliation for the North sending more than 1,000 balloons filled with trash and manure over the last couple of weeks.

North Korea has described its balloon campaign as a response to South Korean civilian groups using balloons to fly anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets across the border.

Pyongyang has long condemned such activities as it’s extremely sensitive to any outside criticism of leader Kim Jong Un’s authoritarian rule.

Trending:
Trump Defense Team Notified of Comment Found on New York Court Page Predicting Outcome of Trial

The tit-for-tat over speakers and balloons has deepened tensions between the Koreas as talks over the North’s nuclear ambitions remain stalled.

In their latest nuclear planning talks in Seoul, U.S. and South Korean officials reviewed an undisclosed guideline mapping out their nuclear deterrence strategies to counter growing North Korean threats.

They also discussed strengthening the allies’ combined military training involving strategic U.S. assets, the participants said in a news conference.

Cho Chang-rae, South Korea’s deputy defense minister for policy, and Vipin Narang, acting U.S. assistant secretary of defense for space policy, declined to comment when asked to assess the threat posed by North Korea’s balloon activities.

Will there be another hot war on the Korean Peninsula?

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately comment on the number of suspected North Korean speakers or where along the border they were spotted being installed. It said the speakers were still silent as of Monday afternoon.

South Korea on Sunday activated its loudspeakers for an initial broadcast into North Korea, which reportedly included news, criticism about North Korea’s government and South Korean pop music.

Hours later on Sunday, Kim’s powerful sister warned that the South created a “prelude to a very dangerous situation.” Kim Yo Jong said South Korea would witness an unspecified “new response” from the North if it continued with the broadcasts and failed to stop civilian activists from flying anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets across the border.

“I sternly warn Seoul to immediately case its dangerous activities that would further provoke a crisis of confrontation,” she said through state media.

Lee Sung Joon, spokesman for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Kim’s comments represented a heightened verbal threat from North Korea, but he did not provide a specific assessment on the actions the North might take.

Related:
Caribbean Cargo Ship Hit by Missile in Gulf of Aden

Lee said the South was conducting broadcasts in sites where soldiers have sufficient protection and are equipped to swiftly hit back if attacked.

“[We] don’t think that they could provoke us that easily,” he said during a briefing Monday.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t specify the border area where Sunday’s broadcast took place or what was played over the speakers. It said that any additional broadcasts are “entirely dependent on North Korea’s behavior.”

The South withdrew loudspeakers from border areas in 2018 during a brief period of engagement with the North under Seoul’s previous liberal government.

In deciding to restart the loudspeaker broadcasts, South Korea’s presidential office berated Pyongyang for attempting to cause “anxiety and disruption” in the South and stressed that North Korea would be “solely responsible” for any future escalation of tensions.

The North said its balloon campaign came after South Korean activists sent over balloons filled with anti-North Korean leaflets, as well as USB sticks filled with popular South Korean songs and dramas.

Pyongyang is extremely sensitive to such material and fears it could demoralize front-line troops and residents and eventually weaken leader Kim Jong Un’s grip on power, analysts say.

In 2015, when South Korea restarted loudspeaker broadcasts for the first time in 11 years, North Korea fired artillery rounds across the border, prompting South Korea to return fire, according to South Korean officials. No casualties were reported.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Psychological Warfare Underway at Korean Border as Retaliation for Trash-Filled Balloons Rages
Caribbean Cargo Ship Hit by Missile in Gulf of Aden
Watch: Republican Congressman's Young Son Steals the Show as His Dad Speaks on the House Floor
Police Investigating US Mass Shooting, Believe Some People May Have Returned Fire
British Politician Makes Major Announcement on UK's Nuclear Weapons
See more...

Conversation