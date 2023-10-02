Share
Public Told to Avoid Area as FBI Joins the Frantic Search for Missing 9-Year-Old

 By Randy DeSoto  October 2, 2023 at 4:04pm
The FBI has joined the search to find 9-year-old Charlotte Sena who went missing Saturday evening in a state park in upstate New York.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death,” the Amber Alert said Sunday morning.

Charlotte did not return after going on a solo bike at Moreau Lake State Park, which is about 45 miles north of Albany.

Her mother Trisha Sena called 911 around 6:45 Saturday evening, when Charlotte’s bike was found, with no sign of her in the area.

CBS News reported that the FBI joined the search, which has included drones and bloodhounds scouring the 6,000-acre park in search of Charlotte.

Public safety expert Michael Kopy told CBS that law enforcement will be using “license plate readers, reviewing cellphone records, data from cell phone towers in the area, so there’ll be a two-pronged approach to conducting this investigation.”

CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller said he expected authorities to employ various technologies to seek to track down the fourth grader.

“They’re using just about every resource you can think of — helicopters, thermal imaging, license plate readers, video — to the extent that it’s available in that park,” Miller said. “They have some of that technology in the area, but it’s not like had this happened in Albany or New York City.”

Authorities have asked the public to stay away from the park, which is closed, WRGB-TV reported.

Friends and family have been turned away in their efforts to help in the search.

Sena family friend Patrick Kane who came to assist in the search told WRGB-TV, “[Right now police] just want us to stand down and wait for further instructions.”

Regarding Charlotte’s parents, he said, “I cannot imagine what they’re going through right now.”

New York State Police asked anyone who was at Moreau Lake State Park Saturday or has information about Charlotte to contact them by email or phone.

WBTS-TV reported that the search area of where Charlotte may have been taken extends to western Massachusetts and southwest Vermont.

Police in western Massachusetts are reportedly monitoring for the girl.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
