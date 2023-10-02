The FBI has joined the search to find 9-year-old Charlotte Sena who went missing Saturday evening in a state park in upstate New York.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death,” the Amber Alert said Sunday morning.

Charlotte did not return after going on a solo bike at Moreau Lake State Park, which is about 45 miles north of Albany.

#NEWYORK #AMBERAlert

The @nyspolice say 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was last seen at Moreau Lake State Park, Loop A, Site 18, in Gansevoort, NY at about 6:45 PM on 9/30/2023. LATEST: https://t.co/Wxx0U3LS3x pic.twitter.com/W83JymHJV9 — National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (@MissingKids) October 2, 2023

Her mother Trisha Sena called 911 around 6:45 Saturday evening, when Charlotte’s bike was found, with no sign of her in the area.

CBS News reported that the FBI joined the search, which has included drones and bloodhounds scouring the 6,000-acre park in search of Charlotte.

Happening right now: Crews are actively searching the woods in and around Moreau Lake State Park for missing 9 year old Charlotte Sena. I just saw this State Police K-9 unit head down the street. Live update coming up at noon on @CBS6Albany pic.twitter.com/wEfRZyBGYW — Jacquie Slater (@jacquieslater) October 2, 2023

Public safety expert Michael Kopy told CBS that law enforcement will be using “license plate readers, reviewing cellphone records, data from cell phone towers in the area, so there’ll be a two-pronged approach to conducting this investigation.”

CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller said he expected authorities to employ various technologies to seek to track down the fourth grader.

“They’re using just about every resource you can think of — helicopters, thermal imaging, license plate readers, video — to the extent that it’s available in that park,” Miller said. “They have some of that technology in the area, but it’s not like had this happened in Albany or New York City.”

Authorities have asked the public to stay away from the park, which is closed, WRGB-TV reported.

Friends and family have been turned away in their efforts to help in the search.

Sena family friend Patrick Kane who came to assist in the search told WRGB-TV, “[Right now police] just want us to stand down and wait for further instructions.”

Regarding Charlotte’s parents, he said, “I cannot imagine what they’re going through right now.”

New York State Police asked anyone who was at Moreau Lake State Park Saturday or has information about Charlotte to contact them by email or phone.

⚠️MISSING CHILD⚠️9 year old Charlotte Sena was last seen at the Moreau Lake State Park at 6:15pm 9/30/23. She is 5’1, 90lbs with blonde hair. Last seen wearing a tie dye Pokémon shirt, blue pants, black crocs. Any info please call 518-457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov pic.twitter.com/RKw66J0a2s — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) October 1, 2023

WBTS-TV reported that the search area of where Charlotte may have been taken extends to western Massachusetts and southwest Vermont.

Police in western Massachusetts are reportedly monitoring for the girl.

