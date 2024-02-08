On Wednesday, a shocking video went viral on social media that shows a man ripping iPhones and other Apple merchandise from a store display in California. But it is what happened after he left the store that is the real story.

The video of the theft was recorded on Monday in the town of Emeryville, California, a small town that sits along the Bay on Oakland’s northern border.

The video shows a young black male in a black ski mask and designer gym shoes rampaging through an Apple store and ripping iPhones and other expensive Apple electronics off their theft prevention tethers, shoving them down his pants, and stomping out of the store.

The video ends as he stalks across the street to his waiting car, which he had doubled parked in front of the store.

The clip went viral first on TikTok where it garnered more than two million views in a day, and then on X where it has reached more than nine million views.

49 iPhones stolen from an Apple Store in the Bay Area pic.twitter.com/ZzvVrgOd6M — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) February 7, 2024

While it is outrageous enough that this crook was so brazen that he felt he could spend several minutes ripping the merchandise out of the store’s display, what happened at the end as he left the store is sadly emblematic of the Democrat Party’s failed policies on law and order.

As this criminal left the store, he walked right past a police car, and it was clear he was absolutely unafraid of having any issues with law enforcement. He simply walked right past the cop car without even glancing at it, as if it wasn’t even there.

Has California and other leftist areas enabled criminals? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In fact, he may as well have as there was no officer in the car, anyway.

The police car was simply a sham car. Sitting there as an empty threat lacking any power to deter crime.

Indeed, the Emeryville Police Department readily admitted that the car was a meaningless gesture.

“The police vehicle out front of the store is the department’s ‘ghost car’ which is parked at various locations to be a police presence, to try and prevent criminal activity. No EPD Officer was present was [sic] this crime occurred,” EPD said, according to KRON-TV.

It’s all like a bad riddle you might see delivered by Batman villain, The Joker. “When is a cop car, not a cop car?” And the answer is, “When it is an Emeryville police ‘ghost car.’”

This is not the first time an Apple store in the area was hit and thousands of dollars in electronics stolen. KRON also noted that a store in nearby Berkeley was hit and lost 58 iPhones worth nearly $1,000 each and ten laptops all retailing for more than $2,000 each were taken.

Similar thefts are occurring in every Democrat-run big city, including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Detroit, Washington D.C. and so many more.

Retail theft has become such a nationwide scourge to stores that many retailers are closing down locations in the most troubled spots all across the nation.

So, why does this happen? Because left-wing George Soros-owned prosecutors and extremist Democrat city council members have refused to prosecute such crimes signaling to crooks that they have license to steal as much as they please without consequences.

The reaction against the police that swung to soft-on-crime policies instituted in the wake of the death of criminal George Floyd have had nearly four years to show that they are a disaster for the very communities they were intended to help. It’s time to end the fantasy, and get back to real policing policies.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.