Few minds in Hollywood are as odd and unique as film auteur Quentin Tarantino.

Love him or hate him, it’s undeniable that Tarantino’s films have a certain unique flair and style to them that’s almost impossible to emulate.

Of his many odd quirks, the hardheaded Tarantino has long maintained that he would be wrapping up his career before it got close to being stale.

Because of that desire, Tarantino has made it clear that his 10th film would be his final one, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For some time, that 10th film actually appeared to mostly materialize, with both a title and lead actor attached to the project.

Believed to be some sort of spinoff or prequel to 2019’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” the rumored 10th film was supposed to be called “The Movie Critic” and would’ve starred Brad Pitt’s character from “Once.”

Now, however, that is no longer the case.

THR, citing unnamed sources close to Tarantino, is reporting that the film director is stepping away from “The Movie Critic” altogether, and will seek a different feature film finale.

For the curious, here are the nine movies in Tarantino’s portfolio:

“Reservoir Dogs” – 1992 “Pulp Fiction” – 1994 “Jackie Brown” – 1997 “Kill Bill: Volume 1” and “Kill Bill: Volume 2” – 2003, 2004 (Though released separately, Tarantino considers the two parts to be one movie) “Death Proof” – 2007 “Inglourious Basterds” – 2009 “Django Unchained” – 2012 “The Hateful Eight” – 2015 “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – 2019

Yes, there are a few other random titles in his filmography, but those are the core nine that Tarantino would say are truly “his.”

And while your individual mileage may vary on each of those nine titles, it’s hard to argue that they are generally of the higher quality.

(In this writer’s perhaps lukewarm opinion, Tarantino’s films peaked with the first two. Those two movies are incredible.)

For Tarantino, who plans to work on other projects after his final film, keeping that batting average high is of the utmost importance.

“I want to stop at a certain point,” Tarantino had said in a 2012 interview, per THR. “Directors don’t get better as they get older. Usually the worst films in their filmography are those last four at the end.”

While it’s not clear what Tarantino’s “worst” films are, given the general love showered on “Basterds,” “Unchained,” and “Once Upon a Time,” it seems unlikely that critics will frown much on his last four films.

“I am all about my filmography, and one bad film f—s up three good ones,” Tarantino added. “I don’t want that bad, out-of-touch comedy in my filmography, the movie that makes people think, ‘Oh man, he still thinks it’s 20 years ago.’

“When directors get out-of-date, it’s not pretty.”

