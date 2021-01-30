A quick-thinking Disney World employee helped a Pennsylvania woman who had called pretending to buy tickets get away from her boyfriend.

The employee called police on Jan. 9 while sensing the woman she was talking with needed help, the York Dispatch reported.

The employee, who was not identified, told police she had been helping a customer buy Disney World tickets over the phone when she heard the woman yell “get off me” and “get away from me” at someone near her.

The employee believed something was wrong and started asking questions, but the woman on the line replied only with “yes” and “no” answers.

The employee asked if someone was hurting her and the woman said, “Yes,” according to WESH-TV in Orlando, Florida.

TRENDING: Former White House Stenographer: Joe Biden Has Lost 50 Percent of His Cognitive Capabilities

Disney World is located in nearby Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

“The Disney World employee at one point asked if (the woman) was actually calling to book a stay and she stated ‘no,'” the York Dispatch reported, citing a criminal complaint.

She then asked (the woman) if she needed law enforcement to her home and she stated ‘yes.”’

The employee called 911 during the phone call with the woman.

Would you know what to do in this situation? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 83% (10 Votes) 17% (2 Votes)

Northern Regional Police were sent to Dover Township in Pennsylvania at about 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 9 and found the couple arguing, according to the York Dispatch.

Wayne Terry Shiflett was arguing with his girlfriend about him getting a “real job” instead of selling fire extinguishers, police said.

The woman told police that Shiflett choked her and said “you need to learn to keep your (expletive) mouth shut” and “I’ll (expletive) kill you,” the charging documents read.

The woman said she was choked “about” three times and thought she was going to die,” the York Dispatch reported.

The woman refused receive medical attention, police said. Shiflett admitted to choking and slapping her, according to charging documents.

RELATED: Disney Confirms 'Indiana Jones' Actor Will Return to His Iconic Role in 2022

Shiflett, 38, was being held in York County Prison, charged with strangulation, a felony; making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, plus simple assault, both misdemeanors; and a summary harassment offense.

He was arraigned Jan. 10 before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr.

District Judge David C. Eshbach will preside over Shiflett’s preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Monday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.