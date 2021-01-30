Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Mewe Share P Share

Quick-Thinking Disney Employee Helps Rescue Woman Trapped in Dangerous Situation

×
By Erin Coates
Published January 30, 2021 at 8:46am
Mewe Share P Share

A quick-thinking Disney World employee helped a Pennsylvania woman who had called pretending to buy tickets get away from her boyfriend.

The employee called police on Jan. 9 while sensing the woman she was talking with needed help, the York Dispatch reported.

The employee, who was not identified, told police she had been helping a customer buy Disney World tickets over the phone when she heard the woman yell “get off me” and “get away from me” at someone near her.

The employee believed something was wrong and started asking questions, but the woman on the line replied only with “yes” and “no” answers.

The employee asked if someone was hurting her and the woman said, “Yes,” according to WESH-TV in Orlando, Florida.

TRENDING: Former White House Stenographer: Joe Biden Has Lost 50 Percent of His Cognitive Capabilities

Disney World is located in nearby Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

“The Disney World employee at one point asked if (the woman) was actually calling to book a stay and she stated ‘no,'” the York Dispatch reported, citing a criminal complaint.

She then asked (the woman) if she needed law enforcement to her home and she stated ‘yes.”’

The employee called 911 during the phone call with the woman.

Would you know what to do in this situation?

Northern Regional Police were sent to Dover Township in Pennsylvania at about 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 9 and found the couple arguing, according to the York Dispatch.

Wayne Terry Shiflett was arguing with his girlfriend about him getting a “real job” instead of selling fire extinguishers, police said.

The woman told police that Shiflett choked her and said “you need to learn to keep your (expletive) mouth shut” and “I’ll (expletive) kill you,” the charging documents read.

The woman said she was choked “about” three times and thought she was going to die,” the York Dispatch reported.

The woman refused receive medical attention, police said. Shiflett admitted to choking and slapping her, according to charging documents.

RELATED: Disney Confirms 'Indiana Jones' Actor Will Return to His Iconic Role in 2022

Shiflett, 38, was being held in York County Prison, charged with strangulation, a felony; making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, plus simple assault, both misdemeanors; and a summary harassment offense.

He was arraigned Jan. 10 before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr.

District Judge David C. Eshbach will preside over Shiflett’s preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Monday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Biden Ramps Up Effort to Get $15 Minimum Wage
Quick-Thinking Disney Employee Helps Rescue Woman Trapped in Dangerous Situation
Report: Biden Warned Family About Business Ventures During 2020 Campaign: 'Watch Yourself'
Report: Biden Admin Could Meet with China at Event Pushing 'Great Reset'
Biden Admin to Offer Vaccines to Suspected Terrorists While Millions of Americans Wait
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×