Radical 'Gay Furries' Hacker's Revenge Spree Reaches 5 States Over Objections to Child Mutilation Bans

A hacking group that calls itself “gay furries” said it has launched a cyber attack against five states over their LGBT policies.

Last year, a larger group called SiegedSec attacked Arkansas and Kentucky in what it called a protest over the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion ruling, according to the Washington Times.

The “gay furries” are part of SiegedSec, according to the Daily Dot.

The group says it has hacked government websites in Nebraska, South Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas.

In June, the group hacked Forth Worth, Texas, according to the Daily Dot.

“We have decided to make a message towards the U.S government,” the group wrote then.

“Texas happens to be one of the largest states banning gender-affirming care and for that, we have made Texas our target,” the group wrote.

In announcing its latest action, SiegedSec wrote “be gay do crime.” The hackers attacked the Nebraska Supreme Court Intranet, the website for the South Dakota Boards and Commissions, personal information from the Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council, Pennsylvania’s Provider Self-Service website, and website for the South Carolina Criminal Justice Information Services.

“We have proudly defaced the South Dakota Boards and Commissions website! We left little special messages across their site,” the group wrote.

“Unfortunately, they have now fixed the defacement. Since it seems South Dakota didn’t appreciate our gift, we will offer gifts to someone else. We’ve hacked and leaked documents from the Nebraska Supreme Court Intranet and South Carolina Criminal Justice Information Services.”

The hacking group said it accessed health records in Texas and disrupted systems in Pennsylvania.

“We have planned the next attacks carefully, and we have ensured to give Texas another gift soon,” its announcement said, adding, “gay furries own the government.”

When the Daily Dot went to verify the claims, it found that sites in South Dakota and Texas were down; that data from the Nebraska Supreme Court Intranet included contact information for probation officers; and that the South Carolina hack produced what seemed to be training materials.

Forth Worth officials confirmed a data breach but, according to TechCrunch, said the material hacked was all public information, including reports of potholes needing to be filled.

TechCrunch said it spoke to a hacker named Vio, who said the hackers were “targeting any government domain associated with Texas, as Texas was our primary target.”

SiegedSec’s top causes, Vio said, “are those for the rights of minority groups, particularly in 1st world countries. In particular, LGBTQ+ rights.”

Last year’s attacks targeted pro-life states, according to Vision Times West.

“Like many, we are also pro-choice, one shouldn’t be denied access to abortion,” the group wrote on Telegram.

“As added pressure to the U.S. government, we have leaked many internal documents and files retrieved from Kentucky’s and Arkansas’ government server. These docs have plenty of employee PII [personally identifiable information] and lots more,” the group wrote.

The group said its targets would be “government servers of the states with anti-abortion laws.”

However, Brett Callow, a threat analyst at the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, said the group may be up to more than its stated causes, the Daily Dot reported.

“It shouldn’t be assumed that SiegedSec’s motivation is as straightforward as they say. Hacking photos of potholes and other fairly non-sensitive data seems like a very odd way of protesting a state’s policies,” Callow said.

