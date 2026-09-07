A gay liberal activist’s misguided love for the Palestinian people of Gaza sadly did not save him from being shot to death by a radical Islamist in Arizona.

Cameron Davis Capara, 33, was a Palestinian-friendly photographer who spent years documenting pro-Gaza activism out of supposed principle, according to his colleagues and friends.

“He was ever present at all the most important protests and rallies and marches,” fellow photographer Kathleen Dreier told the Arizona Daily Star. “Most of us do it because if not, it wouldn’t get covered in the way that it needs to be covered. There’s a large contingency of us photographers that this is what we do, and Cameron was a principled one in that.”

“That was his single focus, to build a better world,” friend Drew Fellows added. “He had so much passion and love and care… Justice was his moral compass. Palestine was his moral compass.”

Thousands of people gathered in Tucson Wednesday evening for a candlelight vigil to remember Vincent Anthony Siqueiros, 42, and Cameron Davis Capara, 33, who were shot and killed outside the Venture-N Bar early Monday morning. More here: https://t.co/na7ZoNQMgT pic.twitter.com/dFNApz0OUK — KGUN 9 (@kgun9) September 3, 2026

Yet Capara’s love and compassion for Gaza didn’t protect him when he and another man, 42-year-old Vincent Anthony Siqueiros, were killed outside of a gay bar in Tucson on Monday by a Muslim man from Gambia.

Will "Gays for Gaza" types learn anything from his tragic death? Yes No

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Both were shot in the parking lot of Venture-N shortly after midnight, and both died at the scene, according to NBC News. Their shooter, 44-year-old Muslim man Ousman Ceesay, died at a hospital after shooting himself.

Ceesay was in possession of a note that listed several local gay establishments. A search of Ceesay’s home uncovered additional evidence that “further indicated he acted alone and that this shooting was a targeted attack motivated by hate toward the LGBTQIA+ community,” the police said to NBC News.

Disdain for homosexuality is a staple of the Islamic religion, though neither Capara nor his friends appeared to be aware of this. Speaking with the Arizona Daily Star, Capara’s mother said he “was a truly good person who never judged.”

Some suspect Capara’s unwillingness to judge may have contributed to his death. The vast majority of Muslim countries and territories criminalize homosexuality, including Capara’s beloved Gaza.

The Gays for Gaza activist Cameron Capara has been shot dead in a random attack in front a gay bar in Tucson by an Islamist migrant from Gambia. The gay pro-Palestine activist was killed on August 31st along with a gay friend he had just left the bar with. pic.twitter.com/H3dXq0GcNo — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 5, 2026

“In Hamas-run Gaza, LGBTQ individuals face systemic repression through intimidation, violence, and social policing,” according to the Middle East Forum. “Hamas subjects LGBTQ Palestinians to harassment, detention, torture, and credible threats to their lives, forcing many into hiding or exile.”

Ceesay, the now-dead shooter, “was a practicing Muslim who often prayed five times a day and participated in fasts,” the Arizona Daily Star reported, citing his cousin Muhammad Sylva, who spoke to the paper from Gambia.

“He was living an ordinary life,” Sylva alleged by phone, arguing that his deceased cousin’s faith wasn’t “extreme.”

In the Muslim-majority nation of Gambia, homosexuality is punishable with prison time up to a life sentence.

Ceesay was born in Gambia but lived in the U.S. for over 10 years, mostly in Oklahoma, according to NBC News. His legal status was unclear.

Him wearing a pro-Palestine keffiyeh and making a fist.

To be a pro-Palestine Antifa gay man and get shot by an African immigrant Muslim guy in the parking lot of a gay bar. pic.twitter.com/vKD1SJfEmp — Eta Miraklo (@Eta_Miraklo) September 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Capara was affiliated with the domestic terror group Antifa, according to journalist Andy Ngo.

“He advocated anti-American views and supported mass illegal migration,” Ngo reported on the social media platform X. “He claimed to be a journalist.”

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