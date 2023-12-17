Ramaswamy Steals Page Out Trump Playbook While Hanging with TikTok Boxer Jake Paul

Whatever one may think of former President Donald Trump, it’s inarguable that there has never quite been — nor will there ever likely be — a political force quite like him.

That’s due to a number of factors: His gift of the gab, his defiant bravado, and his legislative chops (remember life before “Bidenomics“?) proved to be as sharp as advertised.

There’s also one of the odder facets of Trump’s appeal: Despite a past life where he was a quintessential New York socialite who ran in A-list Hollywood celebrity circles, the former president has done a commendable job connecting with the everyday man on a very real, very meaningful level.

A big reason for that is the not-insignificant fact that Trump is a genuine fight — both the real and scripted varieties — fan.

The sport of fighting has always appealed to the masses because it’s something that most of the masses can ostensibly partake in. If God has decided that you’re only going to grow to be 5-foot-3, that NBA career probably isn’t happening. But a UFC career? Given the weight classes, you can absolutely carve out a hall of fame-caliber career with a slighter frame.

Trump’s UFC and WWE fandom are well-documented at this point, but before he ever had a political career (and, in fact, back in that past life as an elite New Yorker) Trump was actually a well-documented boxing fan. Many prestigious boxing events graced the iconic Trump line of casinos for many years, and it was absolutely a big part of the nascent growth of the Trump brand.

This is all to say: Trump’s association with the fight scene is a big part of his aura.

Can it do something similar for GOP presidential candidate longshot Vivek Ramaswamy?

The 38-year-old Republican entrepreneur (who’s also polling at a distant fourth-place 4.6 points, per RealClearPolitics) would love for that to be the case after a viral video of him at a boxing event quickly gained steam over the weekend.

On Friday, Ramaswamy appeared to be a part of the entourage accompanying celebrity social media boxer Jake Paul to his ballyhooed fight against boxer Andre August in Orlando, Florida.

Video both before and directly after the fight showed Ramaswamy rubbing elbows with arguably the most recognizable active boxer in the world currently.

Called it. 😏 1st Rnd KO! @jakepaul Next up: Jan 15 surprise coming in Iowa. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/OG4JXiYVWD pic.twitter.com/Iz5BDteRnF — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 16, 2023

But perhaps the most politically viral moment of all of these clips was what Paul told Ramaswamy after the YouTube and TikTok star knocked out August in the first round:

“HE VOTED FOR BIDEN” JAKE PAUL TELLS VIVEK RAMASWAMY AFTER KNOCKING OUT ANDRE AUGUST pic.twitter.com/7Xmb9Qq4JM — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 16, 2023

“Hey!” Paul said, before apparently revealing his opponent’s voting record: “He said he voted for Biden.”

It is worth noting that whether Ramaswamy and Paul are actual friends or friends of convenience, the two have worked together before in the world of politics.

Back in September, the two teamed up for some TikTok videos that were clearly aimed at getting younger voters for Ramaswamy.

@jakepaul Getting Vivek on Tik Tok because i believe our politicians of the future should connect with gen z and milennials on social where we all live and breathe. Its bizarre that in this day and age our presidents have no connection with us via social. Only the occasional tweets. Meet @Vivek Ramaswamy ♬ original sound – GenosPicks

Whether his association with Paul will pay off remains to be seen, but thus far, Ramaswamy has several notable hurdles ahead of him in the GOP primary race.

The same RCP poll that had Ramaswamy at 4.6 points put former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at 11.8 points, and Florida governor Ron DeSantis at 12.5 points.

Former president Donald Trump is still the prohibitive favorite, polling at 61.9 points.

