Parler Share
Lifestyle

A Rat with a Tiny Backpack Might Just Save Your Life Someday

 By Amanda Thomason  October 25, 2022 at 10:09am
Parler Share

Most people have very strong views on rodents, either loving or hating the little creatures. Rats have certainly made a name for themselves for being exceptionally clever and being able to fit through nearly invisible nooks and crannies.

In many cases, that makes them very difficult pests to eradicate. In some cases, though, it makes them very promising potential heroes.

The African pouched rat is not the same as the rats we have here in the states, but it is still a rodent. It’s larger than most rats we’re familiar with, too, coming in at around three to four pounds and living up to 8 years, according to the National Pouched Rat Society.

Pouched rats have already made a name for themselves as lifesavers, thanks to their amazingly efficient work sniffing out land mines through the HeroRATS program run by the Belgian organization APOPO.

According to APOPO’s website, one of their highly trained rats can clear “an area the size of a tennis court in 30 minutes — a human deminer with a metal detector can take up to 4 days.”

Trending:
Two Unidentified Men Landed on a Remote Alaskan Island, Now We Finally Know Who They Are

Harnessing the rodent’s finely tuned senses and small size has led to researchers recognizing another potential lifesaving career for their small, furry charges: Searching through rubble to find survivors.

Dr. Donna Kean is running the program and has a lot of encouraging things to say about developing the rats into miniature search and rescue teams.

“I am leading development of the Search and Rescue project at APOPO, where we are training the rats to find trapped survivors in collapsed buildings after natural disasters,” she said during an interview, according to APOPO.

“For this, the rats are trained to locate people hidden amongst debris in a mock collapsed building site. They communicate that they have found a human to us by pulling a ball attached to the vests that they wear.

“They then return to where they were released from to receive a tasty treat. Their progress is very promising so far!”

Related:
Man Sets Eye-Popping World Record: 'Skill Is Definitely a Gift'

Kean keeps people updated on the rats’ progress through social media, sharing videos and factoids about the unusual rodents and bringing awareness of their true talents.

The rats are currently being trained in mock debris, wearing small backpacks containing a microphone. The goal is to eventually have them outfitted with little backpacks containing a microphone, camera and location-tracking device so that rescuers can locate and communicate with survivors trapped in debris.

Once the rats are fully trained, they’ll get their first assignment in earthquake-prone Turkey, according to People. A total of 170 pouched rats will be trained for this important search and rescue task, as well as to detect certain life-threatening diseases.

Who knows — maybe the future will hold search-and-rescue rats instead of search-and-rescue dogs!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




A Rat with a Tiny Backpack Might Just Save Your Life Someday
'There Was Just Constant Screaming': Wife Escapes After Husband Allegedly Kidnaps, Stabs and Buries Her Alive
Woman Seeks Justice After Homeless Man Living in Park Allegedly Attacks Her, Kills Her Dog
Two Detained After 8 Dogs Jump from House Window, Terrorize Neighborhood and Attack Teens and Toddler
What a Hoot: Halloween Animal Seen Taking to the Skies 'Riding' Child's Toy
See more...

Conversation