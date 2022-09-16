Parler Share
News
Lifestyle
A customer picks up food from Sweetie Pie's owner Robbie Montgomery.
A customer picks up food from Sweetie Pie's owner Robbie Montgomery, second right, and Montgomery's son, James "Tim" Norman, right, at the shop in St. Louis, on April 19, 2011. A St. Louis jury on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, convicted Norman, a former star of the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” of arranging the shooting death of his nephew. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Former Reality TV Star Found Guilty in Nephew's Death

 By The Associated Press  September 16, 2022 at 12:07pm
Parler Share

A federal jury on Friday convicted a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” of arranging the shooting death of his nephew.

The jury deliberated about 17 hours over three days before reaching its verdict in the murder-for-hire case against James “Tim” Norman, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Norman and his nephew, Andre Montgomery, both starred in the long-running OWN reality show about a popular soul-food business founded in the St. Louis area by Robbie Montgomery — Norman’s mother and Andre’s grandmother.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty but Norman could be sentenced to up to life in prison. Sentencing is set for Dec. 15.

Federal prosecutors said Norman, 43, hired two people to kill the 21-year-old Montgomery on March 14, 2016, then tried to cash a $450,000 life insurance policy taken out on his nephew months earlier.

Trending:
Harry and Meghan Get Bad News About Their Family's Status from the King: Report

Defense attorney Michael Leonard said after the verdict that he and Norman were “extremely surprised and disappointed in the outcome” of the case. He said they plan to appeal and that Norman continues to be optimistic that he will eventually prevail.

Leonard said the testimony during the trial of two co-conspirators was shown to be “extremely non-credible.” And he said Norman testified well during the trial, noting he was not cross-examined.

U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming said she was “very, very pleased” with the verdict but that her office would make no further statements until after the sentencing.

During closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angie Danis said Norman was the architect of the plan to kill Montgomery.

“This plan doesn’t exist but for Tim Norman’s greed,” Danis said.

Leonard argued in his closing argument that the murder plot presented by prosecutors was a “made up theory.”

Prosecutors said Norman paid $10,000 to an exotic dancer, Terica Ellis, to lure his nephew to the site where he was shot and paid $5,000 to Travell Anthony Hill to shoot Montgomery.

Ellis and Hill both testified for the prosecution in the case. They have both pleaded guilty to participating in the scheme.

In testimony during the trial, Norman said he helped his nephew move to St. Louis about 18 months before he was killed and supported him financially because he was trying to watch out for Montgomery. He said he sought to be a “father figure” to his brother’s son.

Related:
College Football Hall of Famer Shelby Jordan Dead at Age 70

Former Sweetie Pie’s employees and other character witnesses testified that Norman and his nephew had a close relationship.

Danis said all the testimony from the scheme’s co-conspirators was backed up in trial by texts, call records and location data.

She said Norman created “an image of being a mentor and a father figure to all these people, but it’s fiction.”

Leonard said during his closing argument that Ellis testified to get a shorter sentence and said Hill admitted he was a heavy drug user and that he was “hopped up on drugs that day.”

Norman testified Tuesday that he took out the life insurance policy on his nephew to give a longtime customer of the family restaurants, Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, some business.

Yaghnam pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and wire fraud in the case.

Montgomery left St. Louis after at least $220,000 in cash, jewelry and other items were stolen in a June 2015 burglary at Robbie Montgomery’s home.

Norman told jurors he and his mother hired a private investigator to find and confront his nephew about the robbery but he had no intention of hurting him.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




College Football Hall of Famer Shelby Jordan Dead at Age 70
Former Reality TV Star Found Guilty in Nephew's Death
Phony Document Found in Trump Raid Case, Man Behind It Won't Be Punished
Chinese Delegation Given Bad News When They Try to Visit the Queen's Coffin: Report
Biden's Newest Green Energy Scheme Involves Floating Ocean Platforms
See more...

Conversation