Refreshing Twist: Hollywood Puts Jesus at the Center of a Christmas Film

In a surprising move, a major Hollywood studio will be releasing a Christmas movie in November that’s actually about Jesus Christ.

“Journey to Bethlehem” is a fun retelling of the birth of Jesus.

I was skeptical when I found out the movie from Affirm Films, a division of Sony Pictures, is a musical, but the story quickly pulls you in with creative songs, stunning Middle Eastern settings and plenty of well-placed humor.

The three wise men seeking to witness the birth of the savior of the world provide more than their fair share of comic relief.

Antonio Banderas is the most recognizable face in “Journey to Bethlehem,” playing the wicked King Herod, who is intent on snuffing out the life of Jesus before the child can become a rival to his throne.

Fiona Palomo plays Mary and Milo Manheim is Joseph.

The popular Christian singer Lecrae is Gabriel in “Journey to Bethlehem.”

Affirm released a trailer for the film on Wednesday.

The movie has a similar feel to “High School Musical,” which is not surprising, given Peter Barsocchini, the screenwriter of those productions, co-wrote the script for “Journey to Bethlehem.“

The other co-writer and director of the film is Adam Anders, who worked as a music producer on the television series “Glee,” Variety reported.

“I have had a dream to create a Christmas musical for years and to see it come to life with a stunning cast has exceeded every expectation,” Anders told the outlet. “We could not be more excited for this film to be a classic for years to come.”

Manheim added: “I hope this music goes down in history because I’m going to be listening to it for a long time. It’s one of the best musicals I’ve ever been a part of.”

“Journey to Bethlehem” opens announcing that it’s based on a true story, and the production does stay close to the biblical account, with some creative license to fill in details.

Here’s the first look at the poster for the brand-new Christmas musical, JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM! See it exclusively in theaters starting November 10! pic.twitter.com/BmcScVEaSH — Journey To Bethlehem Movie (@JTBMovie) September 13, 2023

For example, an important character in the film is Antipater (Joel Smallbone), the son of King Herod, who is morally conflicted when tasked by his unstable father to track down Mary and Jesus.

“Journey to Bethlehem” is a sweet film, with the added bonus of introducing people to the Christmas story who may have never heard it before.

The movie likely will follow in the footsteps of “Jesus Revolution” earlier this year and find a strong audience at the box office.

“Journey to Bethlehem” opens in theaters on Nov. 10.

